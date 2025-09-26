Meg Donnelly To Make Broadway Debut In MOULIN ROUGE! As 'Satine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress Meg Donnelly (Disney’s Zombies film franchise, American Housewife) will make her Broadway debut in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! the Musical in the role of Satine. Donnelly will begin performances at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, March 1, 2026.

“I cannot believe I am saying the words, I am making my Broadway debut. WHAT. I have been dreaming of this moment since birth, and it is hard to fathom it is even real,” Donnelly shared. “I am beyond excited to play Satine and to be joining this incredible show, cast, and crew. You can tell it is truly family at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, everyone has been extremely welcoming & supportive. Ah! I am so happy to be surrounded by theatre kids again. I am coming home!”

Donnelly rose to fame in Disney’s Zombies franchise and the ABC sitcom American Housewife. She has also established herself as a recording artist with her most recent EP, dying art. A New York native, Donnelly trained in musical theater from an early age and now returns to the stage where her career began.

Meg sings "Someday" from Zombies:

Meg sings "It's On" in High School Musical The Musical The Series:

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been seen by more than 10 million audience members worldwide. The production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Featuring more than 160 years of music—from Offenbach to Lady Gaga—the musical brings Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film to life in a stage spectacle celebrating truth, beauty, freedom, and love. The show continues to run on Broadway and in productions around the world, including London’s West End, Germany, Japan, and The Netherlands.