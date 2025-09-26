Photos: CHESS Stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher Meet the Press

Chess will begin performances on October 15, before its official opening night on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre.
The cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Chess, starring Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Check out photos below!
Chess will begin performances on October 15, before its official opening night on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre. Chess features a score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Tim Rice, with a new book written by Danny Strong.
In the revival, Michele, Tveit, and Christopher are playing Florence Vassey, Freddie Trumper, and Anatoly Sergievsky, respectively. They are joined by a cast including Hannah Cruz (Svetlana), Bryce Pinkham (The Arbiter), Bradley Dean (Molokov), and Sean Allan Krill (Walter).
The ensemble includes Kyla Louise Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher
Aaron Tveit, Hannah Cruz, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher
Music Supervisor Brian Usifer, Director Michael Mayer, Book Writer Danny Strong and Choreographer Lorin Latarro
Lea Michele and Director Michael Mayer
Director Michael Mayer and Book Writer Danny Strong
Bryce Pinkham and Sean Allan Krill
Sean Allan Krill and Book Writer Danny Strong
Bryce Pinkham and Director Michael Mayer
Director Michael Mayer
Choreographer Lorin Latarro
Book Writer Danny Strong
Music Supervisor Brian Usifer
Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher
Signage for "Chess"