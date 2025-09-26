 tracker
Photos: CHESS Stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher Meet the Press

Chess will begin performances on October 15, before its official opening night on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

The cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Chess, starring Lea MicheleAaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Check out photos below!

Chess will begin performances on October 15, before its official opening night on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre. Chess features a score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Tim Rice, with a new book written by Danny Strong.

In the revival, Michele, Tveit, and Christopher are playing Florence Vassey, Freddie Trumper, and Anatoly Sergievsky, respectively. They are joined by a cast including Hannah Cruz (Svetlana), Bryce Pinkham (The Arbiter), Bradley Dean (Molokov), and Sean Allan Krill (Walter).

The ensemble includes Kyla Louise BartholomeuszDaniel BeemanShavey BrownEmma DegerstedtCasey GarvinAdam HalpinSarah Michele LindseyMichael MilkaninAleksandr Ivan PevecAliah James,  Sydney JonesSean MacLaughlinSarah MeahlRamone NelsonFredric Rodriguez OdgaardMichael OlaribigbeKaterina PapacostasSamantha PollinoRegine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



