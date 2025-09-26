 tracker
Watch Kelsee Kimmel's Emotional 'Love Looks Better' from HELL'S KITCHEN

Kimmel is the Standby for 'Jersey' in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway.

Sep. 26, 2025
Can we talk for a minute... about Hell's Kitchen? The Tony-winning musical is in its second year on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, and Kelsee Kimmel is a part of the magic that keeps the show up and running eight times a week. As the Standby for 'Jersey' (normally played by Jessica Vosk), she's ready to take the stage at a moment's notice. 

"My favorite thing about Jersey is that she loves first, she loves always, and she loves  fiercely. She is essentially living in New York City as a single mom, and her daughter's father is sort of in the picture, but it really is just the two of them," Kimmel told BroadwayWorld. "You really get a close up look at what a mother's love is, how it works, and how far this woman is willing to go to protect and love her 17 year-old daughter."

Watch in this exclusive video as Kelsee is joined by Garret Healey on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform "Love Looks Better."



Videos