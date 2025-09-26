Pentatonix to Release ‘Christmas in the City’ Album; Listen to New Track ‘Bah Humbug’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pentatonix is ringing in the holiday season with a new album. The award-winning vocal quintet will release their brand-new recording Christmas in the City on October 24, coinciding with their holiday tour of the same name. Pre-order the album here.

The 16-track album is a mix of new originals and holiday favorites, all of which aim to celebrate the magic of Christmastime in New York. The first release off the upcoming new album is an original titled "Bah Humbug."

On the track, the group's tenor Mitch Grassi shares: "This song tells the story of A Christmas Carol in a really fun, theatrical way. What I love about this arrangement is that we are all featured individually, and get our moments to let our "characters" really shine. I don't think I've ever heard a song tell this particular story in such a succinct, creative way!" Check out the new song below.

Acclaimed for their holiday material, Christmas in the City is Pentatonix's eighth holiday album, following their most recent release, 2022's Holidays Around the World. In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before closing out the year with a North American Christmas Tour in support of their holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. Most recently, Pentatonix starred in the Netflix holiday romcom, Meet Me Next Christmas.

Their Christmas in the City Tour, kicks off this November and runs until December 22, stopping in cities like Denver, Omaha, St. Louis, Orlando and more. The full dates are below. Tickets are on sale now here.

Christmas in the City Tour Dates

11/8 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

11/9 Denver, CO Ball Arena

11/12 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

11/13 Rapid City, SD The Monument

11/15 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

11/16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

11/19 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

11/23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

11/24 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

11/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/2 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

12/3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

12/4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

12/6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

12/7 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

12/11 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

12/13 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center

12/15 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

12/16 Orlando, FL Kia Center

12/18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center

12/21 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

12/22 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

About Pentatonix

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached toppled charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.

Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. The quintet reached milestone after milestone with 2021’s Evergreen and 2022’s Holidays Around The World, with each album and accompanying tour setting new records for Pentatonix.

Photo courtesy of Republic Records