Meet the Cast of RAGTIME, Now Playing on Broadway

Joshua Henry - Coalhouse Walker, Jr. Joshua Henry most recently starred as Gaston in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” special and in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature Tick, Tick….Boom! He also appeared in Steven Knight’s Apple drama series “SEE,” and can be seen in a starring role in American Renegades. Theater includes Lear deBessonet’s Broadway revival of Into the Woods; ‘Dr. Pomatter’ in Waitress; ‘Billy Bigelow’ in Carousel (Tony Award nomination) directed by Jack O’Brien; ‘Noble Sissle’ in George C. Wolfe’s Tony-nominated production of Shuffle Along; Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award noms.); The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nom.) directed by Susan Stroman; and ‘Aaron Burr’ in Hamilton, in Chicago, and on the first U.S. tour. As a recording artist he has opened for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performed alongside Common at The Kennedy Center, and his album GROW is streamable everywhere. He is composing an original musical called The Conversation along with Julia Harimann in development in NYC.

Caissie Levy - Mother Caissie Levy is an Olivier and Grammy-nominated veteran of eight Broadway and three West End shows. She earned an Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for starring in the UK premiere of Next to Normal in London's West End and at The Donmar Warehouse. Most recently, she starred as ‘Mother’ in the critically acclaimed New York City Center Gala production of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet. Caissie created the iconic role of ‘Elsa’ in Disney's Frozen on Broadway, starred in the Tony Award winning Broadway production of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, and as ‘Rose’ in the Tony nominated Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, for which she was nominated for a Grammy Award. She is known to Broadway and West End audiences for originating the roles of ‘Sheila’ in the Tony Award winning revival of Hair, and ‘Molly’ in Ghost. Other Broadway credits include ‘Fantine’ in Les Miserables; ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (also LA); ‘Penny’ in Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto); ‘Maureen’ in Rent (national tour). Off -Broadway credits include Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter (Atlantic); First Daughter Suite (The Public); and Murder Ballad (MTC). Caissie has been featured on many singer/songwriter's records, and her solo EP, With You, is available wherever you buy or stream your music. In concert, she backed up Sir Rod Stewart in his Las Vegas residency, headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops twice, and has played solo across the US, UK and Canada. @caissielevy

Brandon Uranowitz - Tateh LCT: Falsettos (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Broadway: Leopoldstadt (Tony, Drama Desk, and OCC Awards), Burn This (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), The Band’s Visit, Prince of Broadway, An American in Paris (Tony nomination), Baby, It’s You! Encores!: Ragtime, Titanic, Road Show, Grand Hotel. Other theater: Becoming Eve (NYTW), Tick, Tick…Boom! (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes nomination), Assassins (CSC), Torch Song Trilogy (Studio Theatre, Helen Hayes nomination). Film: Here Today, The Kitchen, Stage Fright. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Dietland,” “Blue Bloods,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” In 1997, Brandon played The Little Boy in the world premiere production of Ragtime in Toronto. He dedicates this performance to Marin. May her memory be a blessing.

Nichelle Lewis - Sarah Nichelle Lewis made her Broadway debut last year in the lead role of ‘Dorothy’ in the revival of The Wiz, earning a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut as well as Grammy and Drama League nominations. In 2023, Variety named her one of their 10 Broadway Stars to Watch. Previous credits include the national tour of Hairspray. @iamnichellelewi

Colin Donnell - Father Colin Donnell recently starred opposite Robert De Niro in Netflix’s Zero Day and starred in Peacock’s “Irreverent.” He’s known for such roles as ‘Scott Lockhart’ on Showtime’s “The Affair,” ‘Dr. Connor Rhodes’ on NBC’s “Chicago Med” and ‘Tommy Merlyn’ on “Arrow.” His film credits include Every Secret Thing and Almost Love. On stage, Donnell recently appeared on Broadway in The Shark is Broken and starred as ‘Russell Hammond’ in Almost Famous at The Old Globe. His Broadway work includes Violet, Anything Goes and Jersey Boys. Other stage work includes Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good (New York City Center Encores!) and Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park). Born in St. Louis, New York is now home with his wife Patti Murin and their two girls, Cecily and Lorelai.

Ben Levi Ross - Mother's Younger Brother Ben Levi Ross was most recently seen onstage as ‘Mother’s Younger Brother’ in the Ragtime Gala performance at New York City Center. Prior, Ben starred as ‘Nick’ in A.R.T’s Gatsby: An American Myth, a musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, with music by Florence Welch. He was the lead in Jason Robert Brown’s recent musical The Connector at MCC, earning a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance. Ben can be seen on screen as ‘Teddy’ in the CBS series “Elsbeth.” He can also be seen in Tick Tick… Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Netflix. Ben is best known for his run as ‘Evan’ in Dear Evan Hansen leading both the first national tour and Broadway companies. He releases music under the name Boychik.

Shaina Taub - Emma Goldman Broadway: Author/Star of Suffs (Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book; Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Book, Best Score, Best Musical; Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music; Frederick Loewe Award; Grammy nomination). Off-Broadway includes Twelfth Night (Composer/Lyricist/Feste), As You Like It (Composer/Lyricist/Jaques, Obie Award) at Shakespeare in the Park; Ragtime (Emma Goldman, New York City Center); Old Hats (ft. her original songs); Hadestown (Fate); Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Mary, Lortel nom). Solo albums: Visitors, Die Happy, and Songs of the Great Hill on Atlantic Records. Awards: 2024 Time100 Next List; Workers Circle Activism Award; ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award; Jonathan Larson Grant; Kleban Prize; Fred Ebb Award; NYCLU’s Michael Friedman Freedom Award, honorary doctorate from Manhattan School of Music. www.shainataub.com

John Clay III - Booker T. Washington Broadway: New York, New York; Choir Boy (MTC, Outer Critics Circle nominee). Off Broadway: Ragtime, Jelly's Last Jam, Grand Hotel (New York City Center Encores!); A Raisin in the Sun (The Public). Television: “Raising Kanan,” PBS’ “Great Performances” (Mass). Education: Carnegie Mellon University. Clay thanks his wife for challenging him to be the best man he can be. @johnclayiii

Rodd Cyrus - Harry Houdini Rodd Cyrus is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut at Lincoln Center Theater. He can be seen on TV shows such as “Elsbeth” (CBS), “The Equalizer” (CBS), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC). Films include independents such as 72 Hours (Netflix), Doctor, Doctor (Apple TV+), and multiple award winning short films. Off-Broadway: ‘Houdini’ in Ragtime and ‘Giuseppe’ in The Light in the Piazza (New York City Center Encores!). Regional: ‘Don Juan’ in Valor (The Guthrie Theater) and ‘Eddie’ in Mamma Mia! (The Hollywood Bowl). He dedicates this performance to all of the “fabulous immigrants.” Education: B.A. UCLA, M.F.A. The Juilliard School. @roddcyru

Nicholas Barrón - Ensemble LCT/Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Ragtime (Encores!). Regional: A Wrinkle In Time (World Premiere musical, Arena Stage). Winner of Best Lead Actor at the 2022 Jimmy Awards. Education: Mannes School of Music. @nickiebarron

Briana Carlson-Goodman - Ensemble LCT: Debut. Broadway: Les Misérables, Hair, Doctor Zhivago. Tour: ‘Éponine’ in the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Misérables. Regional: Bay Street Theater, North Shore Music Theatre, Pioneer Theater Company, The MUNY, Olney Theatre Center, Philadelphia Theatre Company. TV: "Person of Interest," “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Billy Cohen - Ensemble Cult of Love (Broadway), The Band's Visit (National Tour), Ragtime (City Center), I Can Get It For You Wholesale (Classic Stage), The Lonely Few (MCC), Fiorello (Classic Stage Benefit) Natasha, Pierre...(PCLO), Beautiful (Sacramento Music Circus). @cohenbilly

Rheaume Crenshaw - Ensemble LCT debut. Broadway: Shucked; Caroline, or Change (revival); Groundhog Day; Amazing Grace. Other New York credits: Road Show (Encores! Off-Center); Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope (Encores!). Tours: Waitress (First National). Regional: NYSAF, Bucks County Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Actors’ Theatre of Louisville, Miami New Drama, Barrington Stage, St. Louis Black Rep, Congo Square/ Goodman Theatre, and Crossroads.

Ta’Nika Gibson - Ensemble LCT debut. Broadway: Into The Woods (Lucinda), Ain’t Too Proud (Diana Ross). Off-Broadway: Ragtime, Once Upon A Mattress, Love Life (Encores!) TV: HBO’s “Winning Time!” (Debbie Allen), Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and CBS’ “Bull.” @tanika_renee_gibson

David Jennings - Ensemble David Jennings returns to Ragtime after joining the original 1998 American company of the show (Los Angeles), appearing as ‘Coalhouse,’ ‘Booker T. Washington,’ and others. His decades-long career includes a multitude of Broadway and off-Broadway shows, television, commercial, and film credits.

Marina Kondo - Ensemble Marina Kondo (Ensemble). Broadway/Tours: KPOP, Company, Frozen, King & I. New York: Ragtime, Road Show (NYCC), See What I Wanna See (OOTB), KPOP (Ars Nova). Regional: Muny. TV: “Succession.” University of Michigan (BFA). Dedicated to teachers & family. 心を込めて。@marinakondo

Morgan Marcell - Ensemble Jesus Christ Superstar (Hollywood Bowl)! Half Short (Director). Kiss Of The Spiderwoman Movie (Creative). Duncan Sheik’s, Noir! (The Wife). Broadway (OBC): Hamilton, Bandstand, Moulin Rouge! Choreo/Cast: Kotsw, “Annie Live!,” “Fosse/ Verdon.” Additional: In The Heights, “Law & Order: SVU/CI,” Better Nate Than Ever,Up Here, “Rent Live!” morganmarcell.com

Tom Nelis - Ensemble, Grandfather Tom has appeared on Broadway in Girl From The North Country, Indecent, The Visit, Enron, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, and Aida. Nelis is a founding member of Siti Company. He will be performing King Lear at Cafe La Mama in January.

Kent Overshown - Ensemble LCT and Broadway debut! NY: Ragtime, Titanic, Promenade (NY City Center Encores!). Tours: Moulin Rouge!, The Book of Mormon (Jumamosi Tour), The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess, Memphis (1st National Tour). Recent Regional: 3 Summers of Lincoln (La Jolla Playhouse).

John Rapson - Ensemble, J.P. Morgan Broadway: Sweeney Todd (Beadle Bamford), Les Misérables. Off-Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong, Sweeney Todd, Wonderful Town (Encores), Between the Lines. Tour: The D’Ysquith family - A Gentleman’s Guide…TV/Film: “The Blacklist,” “The Gilded Age”. Solo Show: The Hollow. Training: University of Michigan.

Deandre Sevon - Ensemble LCT debut. Broadway: A Beautiful Noise. Off-Broadway: Mother Courage and Her Children (CSC), Ragtime (NYCC), Runaways (NYCC). Regional: “Still...” (Ensemble Studio Theatre), The Scottsboro Boys (CTG). TV: “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC), “Person of Interest”(CBS).

Jacob Keith Watson - Ensemble, Willie Conklin Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along; Carousel (Enoch Snow); Hello, Dolly!; Violet; Amélie; The Phantom of the Opera. NYCC: Oliver, 1776, Wonderful Town, Mack & Mabel. National Tour: Chicago (Amos). Regional: Into the Woods (The Baker), Seussical (Horton), Shrek (Shrek), Come From Away (Oz), The Music Man (Marcellus). Television: “Law & Order: SVU,” “Annie” on NBC (Mr. Bundles), and “The Gilded Age.”

Alan Wiggins - Ensemble LCT debut. Broadway: The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Paradise Square, Shucked. Off-Broadway: Joy (The Laura Pels Theatre), Oratorio for Living Things (Ars Nova). @alan_wiggins_

Anna Grace Barlow - Evelyn Nesbit Anna Grace Barlow is best known from her extensive television and film background. She starred opposite Joel Courtney in the Lionsgate hit Jesus Revolution following her standout role as a series regular on FOX’s critically acclaimed “The Big Leap.” Her recent film credits include the upcoming A24 release Famous, as well as a leading role in the 2025 indie drama 3, which won the Las Cruces Film Festival Grand Jury Prize. She also stars in Wayfarer Studios' Love You Anyway, Snow Falls, and Witch Hunt, which premiered at SXSW and was produced by the team behind Flower, All About Nina, and Sleight. Anna Grace has recurred on “Scream Queens”and “The Goldbergs,” and led performances in acclaimed indie films Dramarama and The Never List. Her additional television credits include recurring roles on the final season of “Supernatural,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “The Fosters,” along with guest appearances on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Blue Bloods,” “Big Sky,” “NCIS Hawaii’i,” “Acapulco,” “Lucifer,” and “Team Kaylie,” among others. On stage, Anna Grace portrayed ‘Cher’ in the Unauthorized Musical Parody of Clueless and originated the role of ‘Alyssa Greene’ in The Prom in its pre-Broadway development.

Tabitha Lawing - The Little Girl Tabitha was most recently seen as ‘Little Judy Ogle’ in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville, TN. She made her Broadway debut in the role of daughter ‘Lila’ in Days of Wine and Roses and appeared as ‘The Little Girl’ in New York City Center’s 2024 Gala Production of Ragtime. Tabitha is overjoyed to perform again alongside the incredible members of this company under the wonderful leadership of the creative team. Endless gratitude to CESD and David Doan, and to Alex Kidder of the Amy Murphy Studio. Love to Mom, Dad, & sissy. Instagram: @tabithalawing

Lauren Blackman - Ensemble I saw the original Ragtime with my brother and said, “I have to be in a revival someday.” Thank you Rochel, Craig, Alex, and the whole team—especially Lynn and Stephen. Our third show together! This one’s for my big brother. @laurblackman

Allison Blackwell - Ensemble, Sarah's Friend Lincoln Center Debut. Broadway: New York, New York, A Night With Janis Joplin, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Disney’s The Lion King. B.A Spelman College, M.M. The Boston Conservatory. Love to DGRW. For David Loud and my mother, Judith Willoughby. www.allisonblackwell.com

Jordan Chin - Ensemble Broadway: The Outsiders. Theatre: A Chorus Line, In The Heights. TV: Marvel’s “Hawkeye,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Good Morning America,” 71st & 77th Tony Awards, Macy’s Parade. Commercials: TD Bank, Gilead. NYFW Moncler. Proud second generation immigrant. Grateful for all things in alignment. @j0rdanchin.

Ellie Fishman - Ensemble, Kathleen LCT/Broadway Debut. First National Tour: Into The Woods, Miss Saigon (Ellen), Finding Neverland. Off-Broadway: The Hello Girls (Grace Banker, Original Cast). Select Regional: The Music Man (Marian/Goodspeed), Fiddler (Tzeitel/North Shore), The Sound of Music (Maria/City Springs). B.F.A University of Michigan. elliefishman.com ig:@ellie_fishman

Jason Forbach - Ensemble, Henry Ford LCT: Debut. Broadway: A Wonderful World, Into the Woods, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables. Off-Broadway: The Music Teacher (New Group), Into the Woods (Encores!); National Tours: Into the Woods, Les Mis TV: “Law & Order: SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Kaleb Johnson - Coalhouse Walker III At just 6 years old, Kaleb Johnson (KJ) is already no stranger to the spotlight! He began his acting career at just 6 months old in a theatre production and since then, KJ has been working hard and honing his craft while landing various commercial campaigns, film roles, and modeling projects along the way. Ragtime is his very first Broadway appearance, and he couldn’t be more excited to step on stage, learn, and grow as a performer. When he’s not on stage or in front of the camera, KJ enjoys learning; demonstrated by his stand-out grades. He also takes the role of being a big brother to his younger brother Khari very seriously. KJ is proudly represented by Stewart Talent Agency and managed by Serendipity Entertainment. Keep an eye out for this little guy, it definitely won’t be the last time you see him.

Kane Emmanuel - Coalhouse Walker III Kane Emmanuel is a talented 7-year-old making his Broadway debut as ‘Young Coalhouse Walker’ (alternate) in Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater this September. He is excited to return to the role after making his New York City Center debut as the Young Coalhouse understudy last fall. Through some on-camera work (Sleep Number Beds, Storytime Learning Co, Health.Gov), he has developed an affection for shooting commercials and looks forward to more opportunities on the both the small and big screens. A budding drummer, Kane has also been a dedicated Karate practitioner for the last two years. He loves to travel and embrace childhood through play, and joy through singing and dancing. Kane extends his heartfelt gratitude to his agents at Stewart Talent and his family for their unwavering encouragement, guidance, and support on his journey.

Kayla Pecchioni - Ensemble Broadway (OBC): The Great Gatsby (Daisy u/s), Some Like It Hot (Sugar u/s), Paradise Square (Nelly u/s).Tour: The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi). Thank you to Avalon, and love to my tribe. For Colin and our future. @kaylapecchioni

Eean Sherrod Cochran - Swing Ragtime & Lincoln Center Theater!? DREAMS fulfilled! Broadway: Hamilton, A Wonderful World. Other Credits: The Harder They Come (The Public), A Bronx Tale (PaperMill), Bring It On (Tour), Mamma Mia (Tour). Thank YOU to my family, CESD, and the creative team! (@eeeeeanc)

Kerry Conte - Swing LCT/Broadway Debut! National Tour: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (Betty), Mary Poppins (Winifred, u/s Mary). Pre-Broadway: Roman Holiday. Off-Broadway: Encores, Irish Repertory Theatre. Regional: North Shore MT, MT Wichita/Symphony, Tuacahn, Theatre By the Sea, New London Barn, Muny. Love to family.

Nick Gaswirth - Swing Broadway: How To Dance In Ohio, …Great Comet of 1812, A Christmas Story. Tour: Wicked. NY/Selected: Lincoln Center Theater, NY City Center, York Theatre, A.R.T., Goodspeed, Cleveland Play House, Fulton Theatre, Arden Theatre. Film/TV: Spirited, A Christmas Story Live, “The Knick.

Jackson Parker Gill - u/s The Little Boy SO excited for his Broadway Debut! National Tour: Les Miserables (Gavroche). Regional: A Christmas Story (Randy), Beauty and the Beast (Chip), Seussical (Jojo), Bye Bye Birdie (Randolph). TV: “Impractical Jokers.” Love and thanks to his family, Mom, Dad, CESD, Broadway Dance Theatre, and all the BDT Teachers! Give a follow @jacksonparkergill

Jenny Mollet - Swing Swiss-American, BFA from CCM. Broadway: SIX The Musical, The Color Purple. National Tour: 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Much love and thanks to my family, loved ones, Henderson Hogan, and the entire team of Ragtime! @jenny.mollet / www.jennymollet.com

Matthew Scott - Swing Broadway: An American In Paris, Sondheim On Sondheim, Grand Horizons, A Catered Affair, Jersey Boys. West End: I Loved Lucy. Encores!: Titanic. Debut Album: The Jesus Year - A Letter From My Dad. Insta: @m.a.t.t.h.e.w_s.c.o.t.t & @scottstudiosllc. For Desi and Bash.