RAGTIME Cast to Perform on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on Monday

Tune in to watch the performance on Monday, September 29, at 11:35 on CBS.

By: Sep. 26, 2025
RAGTIME Cast to Perform on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on Monday Image
Ragtime is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and, to commemorate its return to Broadway, the cast will visit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week for a special performance from the award-winning musical. Tune in to watch the performance on Monday, September 29, at 11:35 on CBS.

Ragtime will officially open on October 16, 2025, and stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson



