Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, theatre fans! It’s a brand new day, and BroadwayWorld has all the latest buzz to catch you up. Today, acclaimed playwright Samuel D. Hunter gears up for his double debut on both the West End and Broadway, while we get a first look at Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Off-Broadway shines with Dylan Mulvaney's fearless new solo show, and the final bows at Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club bring a bittersweet close to a Broadway favorite. Plus, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada make their mark in London’s Cabaret, review roundups from Weather Girl and The Weir, milestones for & Juliet and Wicked, and even more news from across the theatre universe. Grab your coffee and settle in for your daily dose of all things Broadway!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Friday. September 26
Ragtime begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 26
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride closes on Broadway
Waiting for Godot opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
Samuel D. Hunter is Making Art Out of the Mundane
Samuel D. Hunter will officially make his West End writing debut in just days with Clarkston, led by Joe Locke. Then just weeks later, he'll make his Broadway debut with Little Bear Ridge Road- a play he specifically wrote for its star and director, Broadway icons Laurie Metcalf and Joe Mantello. Sam took a break from rehearsals for Clarkston to check in with BroadwayWorld and tell us all about this exciting new play.
Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
You can now get a first look at Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey and television and film star Thomas Doherty as Seymour, in Little Shop of Horrors!
Video: Dylan Mulvaney is the Least Problematic Woman Off-Broadway
Actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author Dylan Mulvaney is bringing The Least Problematic Woman in the World, a fearless, autobiographical solo play, Off-Broadway. Watch in this video as she chats more about the new show!
| Video: Watch CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Take Its Final Bow on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club taking their final bows on Broadway. The final performance was led by Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles and David Merino as the Emcee.. (more...)
Video: Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, & More on Bringing KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN to Life
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Drops 'Mean Green Mother' Music Video
Video: Dez Duron Sings to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Audience During Tech Hold
| Photos: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Ruthie Henshall Join CABARET in London
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for the London production of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Ruthie Henshall. . (more...)
| Photos: First Look at Arena Stage's Revised DAMN YANKEES
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Arena Stage is a revival of Damn Yankees, running through November 9, 2025, in the Fichandler Theater. Check out a first look at the star-studded cast in action!. (more...)
| Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends at His Majesty's Theatre
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre. Check out the photos and learn more here!. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff Among Artists Signing Open Letter Defending Jimmy Kimmel After ABC Suspension
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose, and many more have signed an open letter in response to last week's suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel by ABC.. (more...)
