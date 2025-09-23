 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 23, 2025
Good morning, theatre fans! It’s a brand new day, and BroadwayWorld has all the latest buzz to catch you up. Today, acclaimed playwright Samuel D. Hunter gears up for his double debut on both the West End and Broadway, while we get a first look at Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Off-Broadway shines with Dylan Mulvaney's fearless new solo show, and the final bows at Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club bring a bittersweet close to a Broadway favorite. Plus, Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada make their mark in London’s Cabaret, review roundups from Weather Girl and The Weir, milestones for & Juliet and Wicked, and even more news from across the theatre universe. Grab your coffee and settle in for your daily dose of all things Broadway!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday. September 26
Ragtime begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 26
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride closes on Broadway
Waiting for Godot opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image
Samuel D. Hunter is Making Art Out of the Mundane

Samuel D. Hunter will officially make his West End writing debut in just days with Clarkston, led by Joe Locke. Then just weeks later, he'll make his Broadway debut with Little Bear Ridge Road- a play he specifically wrote for its star and director, Broadway icons Laurie Metcalf and Joe Mantello. Sam took a break from rehearsals for Clarkston to check in with BroadwayWorld and tell us all about this exciting new play.  ​
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image
Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

You can now get a first look at Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey and television and film star Thomas Doherty as Seymour, in Little Shop of Horrors!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image
Video: Dylan Mulvaney is the Least Problematic Woman Off-Broadway

Actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author Dylan Mulvaney is bringing The Least Problematic Woman in the World, a fearless, autobiographical solo play, Off-Broadway. Watch in this video as she chats more about the new show!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: Watch CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Take Its Final Bow on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club taking their final bows on Broadway. The final performance was led by Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles and David Merino as the Emcee.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, & More on Bringing KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN to Life
by Josh Sharpe
Writer/director Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, and more recently sat down with The Academy to discuss the new adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Watch the conversation now. . (more...)

Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Drops 'Mean Green Mother' Music Video
by Michael Major
'Mean Green Mother' has finally made it to the stage version of Little Shop of Horrors – sort of! Major Attaway, who currently voices Audrey II, brought his dreams to life with a new music video of the song featured in the film.. (more...)

Video: Dez Duron Sings to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Audience During Tech Hold
by Michael Major
Maybe Happy Ending star Dez Duron helped keep the audience entertained while Sunday's matinee was halted due to a technical hold. After requests for songs from Hamilton or Moana, Duron finally settled on 'LOVE' by Michael Bublé. Watch the video!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Ruthie Henshall Join CABARET in London
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for the London production of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Ruthie Henshall. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: First Look at Arena Stage's Revised DAMN YANKEES
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Arena Stage is a revival of Damn Yankees, running through November 9, 2025, in the Fichandler Theater. Check out a first look at the star-studded cast in action!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 23, 2025- LITTLE SHOP Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends at His Majesty's Theatre
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre. Check out the photos and learn more here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
WICKED to Hold Open Call in LA for Broadway and National Touring Companies
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Wicked will hold an open call for singers in Los Angeles in October. Learn more about the Broadway and tour productions of Wicked, and see how to audition here! . (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Times Square Casino Denied, Troubling Working Conditions at Des Moines Opera
by Alex Freeman
This week, we have the excitement of a new season alongside significant industry-wide challenges. As we look ahead to the new shows of the Fall Broadway season and celebrate programs designed to foster the next generation of artists and audiences, we also turn our attention to the crucial conversations happening behind the curtain. This edition highlights the pressing financial and labor issues shaping the theatre landscape, from a major union action in New York and difficult working conditions in the American heartland to the financial pressures facing venerable institutions abroad.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: WEATHER GIRL at St. Ann's Warehouse
by Nicole Rosky
The St. Ann's Warehouse season kicked off with the multi-award-winning Weather Girl, written by Outer Range creator Brian Watkins and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. This prescient play is a darkly funny, dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness. It is also a showcase of the tremendous tragicomic range of its solo performer Julia McDermott. Let's see what the critics had to say.... (more...)
Review Roundup: THE WEIR Opens at Harold Pinter Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about The Weir at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End. Read the reviews for the production, and learn more about The Weir here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Cynthia Erivo Confirms Dorothy’s Face Will Remain Hidden in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Though Dorothy Gale will be present in Wicked: For Good, a new interview with Cynthia Erivo seems to confirm that we won't clearly see her face in the highly anticipated film.. (more...)
Review Roundup: DAMN YANKEES Opens at Arena Stage
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Damn Yankees at Arena Stage! Read the reviews for the production starring Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe and more, and learn more here!. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff Among Artists Signing Open Letter Defending Jimmy Kimmel After ABC Suspension
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose, and many more have signed an open letter in response to last week's suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel by ABC.. (more...)

Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU
by Stephi Wild
Principal casting has been announced for Jay Armstrong Johnson's tenth anniversary celebration of “I Put a Spell on You,” a fundraiser for the Ali Forney Center, set for next month. (more...)
BILLY ELLIOT Alum Suing Police After Injury Ruined His 'Premier League' Career
by Michael Major
Former West End dancer Alexander Loxton is suing police for £600,000, claiming that a foot injury during a stop and search ruined his career. The Billy Elliot alum says that he has faced damage to his ankle following an 'aggressive' stop and search.. (more...)
PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL OBC Recording to Have October Release
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Center Stage Records will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical next month. Learn more about the album and see how to stream here!. (more...)
R.E.M. Beauty Unveils WICKED: FOR GOOD Product Line
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande's makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, has officially revealed the new products in the Wicked: For Good beauty line, following a tease last week.. (more...)
& JULIET Unveils Full Cast for Second Year of North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the second year of & Juliet's North American Tour. Learn more about the production and see if it's coming to a city near you!. (more...)
Photos: WICKED FOR GOOD Drops Character Posters Ahead of New Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the final trailer on Wednesday, Wicked: Fr Good has dropped two brand new character posters for Wicked: For Good, highlighting Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Take a look at them now!. (more...)
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at LA Opera
by Andrew Child
When the iconic ‘Prologue’ begins to simmer, the gang of Jets loitering about the stage in Jessica Jahn’s contemporary streetwear, bedecked in tattoos and bomber jackets may immediately perturb any purists in the audience.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Skylar Astin

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You can't stop the river
as it rushes to the sea
You can try to stop the hands of time
But you know it just can't be."

- Hairspray

