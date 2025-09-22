Photos: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Ruthie Henshall Join CABARET in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for the London production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, featuring Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as The Emcee, double Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles and Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider. The new cast members will have their first performance on Monday 22 September.

They star alongside Ian Charleson Award nominee Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Olivier Award nominee Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie.

Completing the company are Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada’s final performance will be Saturday 24 January 2026.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Joseph Hardy, James Hastings, Andrew Linnie, Dak Mashava, Nethra Menon, Oluwatosin Omotosho, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes and Kristin Wei Wong.

Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 23 May 2026. The production recently celebrated its 1,500th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner