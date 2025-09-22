 tracker
WICKED to Hold Open Call in LA for Broadway and National Touring Companies

The auditions will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, October 5, 2025 at 3rd Street Dance. 

By: Sep. 22, 2025
Wicked will hold an open call for singers for the Broadway and national touring companies. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gener, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges, for princiap and ensemble roles. The auditions will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, October 5, 2025 at 3rd Street Dance. Learn more more about the auditions here! 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.  Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

