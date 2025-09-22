Cynthia Erivo Confirms Dorothy’s Face Will Remain Hidden in WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Though Dorothy Gale will be present in Wicked: For Good, a new interview with Cynthia Erivo for Empire seems to confirm that we won't clearly see her face in the highly anticipated film. Instead, viewers will see her from a distance or from behind.

“I think that’s such a wonderful thing to do because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know," said Erivo of the choice. The character was made famous by Judy Garland in the 1939 film, and director Jon M. Chu had previously confirmed her appearance in the movie, though the actor is still being kept under wraps.

“That intersection is the place that we were first introduced into Oz,” Chu told Vanity Fair, noting that her inclusion bridges the gap between this story and the L. Frank Baum tale. It also marks a departure from the stage musical. "We tread lightly, but try to make more sense of how it impacts our girls and our characters than maybe the show does.”

In the Empire interview, Ariana Grande discussed the relationship that Glinda has with the character. “I love the little bit of shadiness that Glinda has towards Dorothy. There’s a lot going on, and she doesn’t really have time to deal with this. She could have told her to take the Emerald City train! But she didn’t."

Director Jon M. Chu has also confirmed other departures from the stage show, including the addition of Glinda's wedding. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” he said, also adding that it further complicates the dynamics between Glinda and Fiyero, as well as Glinda and Elphaba.

Additionally, the new movie will include new songs- one for Glinda and one for Elphaba. “They're great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story,” Chu explained. “To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it's pretty extraordinary to watch him work.”

Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here, which includes a look at Dorothy Gale.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.