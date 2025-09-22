& JULIET Unveils Full Cast for Second Year of North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been revealed for the second year of & Juliet's North American Tour, set to begin performances on September 24, 2025 in Sacramento, CA. Joining the previously announced 2025 Jimmy Award Winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada in the title role of ‘Juliet’ will be Paul-Jordan Jansen and Kathryn Allison returning in their respective roles of ‘Lance’ and ‘Angélique,’ Crystal Kellogg as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ CJ Eldred as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nico Ochoa as ‘May,’ Joseph Torres as ‘Romeo,’ and Noah Marlowe as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht, and Ryan Winkler. The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.

& Juliet reopens in Northern California at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento from September 24, 2025 to October 5, 2025 after a smash-hit turn at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The tour will go on to visit more than 40 cities in its second year including Miami, San Antonio, Montreal, Indianapolis, San Diego, Austin, and the tour’s first triumphant return to Chicago. Additional information on tour stops, venues, performance schedules, and individual ticket purchase links are available at andjulietbroadway.com/tour. Fans are encouraged to follow & Juliet on social media channels to receive tour news and updates.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century—Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the North American tour of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.