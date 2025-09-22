 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Scotland For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

  Brewer joined the cast as Audrey on August 12th, and Doherty made his debut as Seymour earlier this month on September 5th.

By: Sep. 22, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey and television and film star Thomas Doherty as Seymour, who are both making their New York stage debuts in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, now in its sixth year at the Westside Theatre.
 
Brewer joined the cast as Audrey on August 12th, and Doherty made his debut as Seymour earlier this month on September 5th. Starring alongside Doherty and Brewer in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers  as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, and Chani Maisonet.
  
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid  



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Moulin Rouge!
122 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
69 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos