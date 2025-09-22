PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL OBC Recording to Have October Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Records will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical in steaming and digital formats on Friday, October 17 and on CD on Friday, November 14.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical is the reimagined production of The Pirates of Penzance which recently had an acclaimed run at Roundabout Theatre Company and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production has music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by John O’Neill, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Carlyle and direction by Scott Ellis. Conceived by Scott Ellis, Rupert Holmes, Warren Carlyle, and Joseph Joubert. The album is produced by twelve-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter. The CD is currently available for pre-order at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

The cast for the Broadway Original Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley), with Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, Bronwyn Tarboton and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The creative team for Pirates! The Penzance Musical includes scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Doubt), costume design by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, The Lion King), sound design by Tony Award-nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Macbeth, An Enemy of the People, Doubt), and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA & Jason Thinger CSA.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical opened on Thursday, April 24, 2025 for a limited engagement through July 27, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. See photos from the production HERE!

Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.