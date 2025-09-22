Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Principal casting has been announced for Jay Armstrong Johnson's tenth anniversary celebration of “I Put a Spell on You,” a fundraiser for the Ali Forney Center on Monday, October 20th at 8pm at Manhattan’s Webster Hall. Joining the witchery will be Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (SMASH, A Beautiful Noise), Krysta Rodriguez (Halston, SMASH), Sean McManus (Beetlejuice), Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Jake Pedersen (Wicked, Parade), Tony Award nominee Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her, Godspell), Karma Jenkins, Tim Murray, and more.

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Allison Godleski and Amanda Williams Ware return to the show as the Sanderson sisters from renowned Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus.” The evening’s coven will also include Natalie Hinds as Dani Dennison, Maddox Martin as Max Dennison, and Kathryn Priest as Allison, with additional casting to be announced.

I Put A Spell On You will be directed by Heath Saunders and Mack Brown. Joining the creative team is DW (Creative Director), Kyle Krueger (Director of Hair and Makeup), Andrew Garvis (Lighting Design), Connor Wang and Jaechelle Johnson (Sound Design), Sean Gorski of Hudson Theatrical (Technical Supervisor), Jackson Teeley (Music Supervisor), Michael Anthony Sylvester (Supervising Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Consultant), Brian Pacelli (Video Supervision), and Andy Diaz (Props Supervision).

Caroline Pastore will serve as the Production Stage Manager and Megan Saunders will serve as Production Manager.

Also joining the production are Catriona Rubenis-Stevens as Director of Visual Performance and Jake Primmerman as Director of Cinematic Capture. Key Art Photography is by Matthew Murphy with Evan Zimmerman. Web and Graphic Design by Kat Wright. Additional creative team members and designers are to be announced.

About the Show

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s beloved Halloween benefit concert I Put a Spell on You returns to Webster Hall on Monday, October 20th at 8pm for its milestone 10th Anniversary. Inspired by Disney’s Hocus Pocus, this one-night-only spooktacular conjures show-stopping musical numbers, jaw-dropping choreography, and spine-tingling spectacle.

What began as a small cabaret has grown into a full-scale Halloween theatrical experience, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Ali Forney Center, the organization supporting LGBTQIA+ youth experiencing homelessness.

Come on and Ease on Down the Witches’ Road with us! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SpellOnYouNYC.com

“First to the Cauldron” (Early Bird GA Tickets) are available for purchase at $75 from September 22 at 10AM through September 29. After the early bird dates, tickets will rise on 9/30 to $100.

VIP Packages and Sponsorships can be found on SpellOnYouNYC.com or through Kim Rajamani at the Ali Forney Center (KRajamani@AFC.org)