Video: Dez Duron Sings to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Audience During Tech Hold

The 'Gil Brentley' actor took to the stage to sing to the audience while they waited for the technical issue to be resolved.

By: Sep. 22, 2025
Maybe Happy Ending star Dez Duron helped keep the audience entertained while Sunday's matinee was halted due to a technical hold. The 'Gil Brentley' actor took to the stage to sing to the audience while they waited for the technical issue to be resolved. After requests for songs from Hamilton or Moana, Duron finally settled on "LOVE" by Michael Bublé. 

Previously, Duron was joined by Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen to perform a pop-up "Tiny Suitcase Concert" during 30 minute medical hold. Watch the trio sit on the stage to serenade the audience with songs from The Wizard of Oz, Glee, Les Misérables, A Star Is Born, and more here.

Also starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Shen, and Marcus Choi, the new romantic musical comedy is now playing at the Belasco Theatre. It is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. 



