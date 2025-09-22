Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Drops 'Mean Green Mother' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Mean Green Mother" has finally made it to the stage version of Little Shop of Horrors – sort of! Major Attaway, who currently voices Audrey II, brought his dreams to life with a new music video of the song featured in the 1986 Little Shop of Horrors film.

Written specifically for the Frank Oz-directed picture, the song has never been added to the stage version, until the current Off-Broadway cast brought it to life in honor of the 21st Day of September.

"Ask for what you want! I pitched this idea to the Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theatre) team and the village came together to make it happen! Amidst the madness of 8 show weeks, press events, offsite rehearsals, maintenece rehearsals, put in rehearsals, opening night parties, Illness and Injury, they still showed up in support to bring what only they could to very fun project! I am grateful," Attaway said in an Instagram caption.

Joining Attaway in the video is Morgan Ashley Bryant, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Hailey Thomas, Teddy Yudain, and John Riddleberger.

Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.