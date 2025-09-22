BILLY ELLIOT Alum Suing Police After Injury Ruined His 'Premier League' Career

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Former West End dancer Alexander Loxton is suing police for £600,000, claiming that a foot injury during a stop and search ruined his "premier league" career. The Billy Elliot alum says that he has faced severe damage to his ankle following an "aggressive" stop and search by officers at London's Kennington police station.

Loxton, who played 'Older Billy' in the West End musical, has also danced with the Royal Ballet, which led him to performing at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth's 80th birthday celebration.

The 36-year-old says that the demuse of his career was due to the damage of his ankle during the encounter, hindering his ability to executive the jumps and discipline required to be an elite ballet dancer. He is now suing Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley for nearly £600,000 for the negative impact that the injury has had on his career.

Loxton claims that the stop and search was carried out with "unreasonable and unnecessary force." Rowley has denied any liability, saying that any force that was used was due to Loxton failing to cooperate with them while he was detained. The Commissioner also claims that the West End alum's career was "already plummeting prior to the incident."

The Central London County Court reports that Loxton encountered law enforcement when he went to retrieve a helmet visor for a motorcycle that had been stolen. While there, he went to see if his scooter, which was also stolen, was being kept in a gated area.

Loxton alleges that a police car then reversed towards him, with an officer demanding to see identification. After he questioned why it was necessary he alleges that the officer took "hold of his arm and force his left arm behind his back." After four more officers were called in to assist, he claims that he was "slammed" against a wall and "struck with blows."

The police's lawyers share that Loxton had a "rude and aggressive demeanour" when they had asked him to move on.

Alexander Loxton was born and raised in Birmingham, England and received his professional training at The Royal Ballet Upper School. During this time he frequently performed with The Royal Ballet Company, danced at Buckingham Palace and was a finalist at the Young British Dancer of the Year Competition.

At 19 he joined The Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam and after dancing with the company for several years he began performing as a guest artist internationally. On returning to London he accepted a position with the male contemporary dance company BalletBoyz performing his premiere at "Fall for Dance Festival" in New York City.

In 2013 to 2014 he played Older Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End.