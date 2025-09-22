 tracker
Video: Dylan Mulvaney is the Least Problematic Woman Off-Broadway

Performances will begin off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on September 27th and conclude October 19th.

By: Sep. 22, 2025
"I think the theater community has always been my safe space," Dylan Mulvaney recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I grew up singing and dancing my whole life. And so the internet was kind of a little veer off from that, but we're taking the car back to where it needed to go!"

The actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author, is bringing The Least Problematic Woman in the World, a fearless, autobiographical solo play, Off-Broadway. 

"I think that for me right now, being on stage is the happiest place through these dark times," she continued. "I [want to spread] as much trans joy as I can spread. I scroll online and I don't really... I can't feel when I see those names in the comments or in the likes. It doesn't hit the same way it does just being in the same room as other people. So I think this is what I need right now and hopefully what New York needs."

