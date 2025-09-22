R.E.M. Beauty Unveils WICKED: FOR GOOD Product Line

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ariana Grande's makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, has officially revealed the new products in the Wicked: For Good beauty line, following a tease last week. The collection will be available starting on October 1st at midnight ET here. This follows the 2024 launch, which included products such as Galinda Glow Drops, an Ozdust palette, and Galinda and Elphaba lipsticks.

According to the official announcement, the new collection includes an Ozian forest eyeshadow palette, Glinda and Elphaba makeup sets, a poppy plumping lip gloss, a cherry blossom blush palette and brush, an Emerald City metallic eyeliner set, "So popular" pH adaptive lip oil, and luxury beautification undereye masks. Take a look at the items in the post below!

About r.e.m. beauty

r.e.m. beauty was brought to life by multi-talented creator, Ariana Grande. Inspired by the transformative power of makeup and fueled by her passion for incredible product, Ari’s dream come true is a line of high-performing, innovative eye, face, and lip products that is accessible to all. From eyeshadows, eyeliners and lashes to highlighters, lipstick and plumping lip gloss, this vegan, cruelty-free brand provides you with the tools you need to be your own creative director.

About WICKED

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

The new movie will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Find out how to get early access to tickets and see the film early with a Prime membership here.

Part One of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.