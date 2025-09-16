 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 16, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to catch up on the latest and greatest from the theatre world with your daily edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. Yesterday brought a treasure trove of exciting headlines, from the news that DREAMGIRLS will return to Broadway in 2026 with Camille A. Brown at the helm, to insights on how Broadway's long-running shows are weathering a tourism dip this summer. Aspiring student writers have a shot to join BroadwayWorld’s blogging team for fall 2025, and there's buzz about new musicals, including a musical version of A BEAUTIFUL MIND in the works. Plus, catch unforgettable moments like the WICKED halftime show at the University of Michigan and exclusive clips from a Rocky Horror documentary. Whether you’re wanting the latest industry updates, fresh photo galleries, or this week’s must-see videos, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into what’s new on Broadway and beyond!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, September 16
ART opens on Broadway
Sunday, September 21
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club closes on Broadway
The 2025 Broadway Flea Market 

The Front Page
BroadwayWorld Seeks High School and College Student Bloggers for Fall 2025

Calling all theatre-loving college kids! Share your knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us here!
DREAMGIRLS Will Return to Broadway in 2026, Directed and Choreographed by Camille A. Brown

The Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls will return to New York in the Fall of 2026 in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival, directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.
How Did Broadway's Long-Runners Fare This Summer?

many shows struggled this summer, particularly long running shows that tend to do well with international tourists. International tourists in previous seasons have made up about 21% of Broadway ticket buyers, but that number is poised to decrease this year.

Must Watch
by Michael Major
The University of Michigan Marching Band is collaborating with the SMTD Dept. of Musical Theatre for a Wicked halftime show! Watch the video, which includes 'No One Mourns the Wicked,' 'Popular,' 'Dancing Through Life,' and 'Defying Gravity.'. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025 Image Video: Richard O'Brien Performs 'Time Warp' in New Clip From ROCKY HORROR Doc STRANGE JOURNEY
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, the new documentary about the cult classic musical. In the new clip, creator Richard O'Brien sings a rendition of the fan-favorite number 'Time Warp,' while playing along on his guitar. Check it out now. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025 Image Video: DOWNTON ABBEY Stars Look Back on 15 Years of the Beloved Franchise
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Downton Abbey stars Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, and Kevin Doyle, who looked back at the past 15 years of the series and shared favorite memories from their time on set. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025 Image Photos: COME FROM AWAY Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Come From Away has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Performances run through Sunday, October 26, 2025. Check out photos from the opening night celebration here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025 Image Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming BEETLEJUICE resurrection! Learn more about the Broadway return and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025 Image Review: THE TRUTH ABOUT BLAYDS, Finborough Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Even though the Finborough has been transformed into a lush 1920s drawing room, with emerald green walls and an intricately stuccoed fireplace, cloyingly nostalgic period piece this is not. In fact, AA Milne’s rarely performed 1921 play The Truth About Blayds is refreshingly unsentimental about years gone by, preferring to totally deconstruct the idea that we ever had it better in the past. In Milne’s universe, revered Victorian heavyweights were not the ‘great men’ of history, but complex mortals, maybe even frauds.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
David Ellenstein Resigns as Artistic Director of Laguna Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
David Ellenstein has resigned his position as Artistic Director of the Laguna Playhouse effective November 16, 2025.  Learn more about Ellenstein here!. (more...)
THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Optioned for Musical Adaptation by TWTheatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TWTheatricals has optioned the theatrical rights to the bestselling book series The Baby-sitters Club by author Ann M. Martin. Learn more about The Baby-sitters Club here!. (more...)
David Schmitz Named Interim Executive Director of American Conservatory Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Conservatory Theater has appointed David Schmitz as Interim Executive Director of American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.). Learn more about Schmitz here!. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Shows Feel Tourism Dip + NEXT ON STAGE Returns
by Alex Freeman
As the fall season kicks off, the theater world is abuzz with new beginnings, major milestones, and mounting tensions in New York’s cultural core. This week’s newsletter spotlights fresh opportunities for emerging performers with the launch of NEXT ON STAGE Season 6, while Broadway braces for shifting trends amid a tourism slowdown. From a packed fall lineup of new shows to community opposition against a proposed Times Square casino, the stakes are high both on and off stage. We also check in on honors for key industry figures, regional recognition with the BroadwayWorld Awards, and vital funding for theater abroad. . (more...)
OH L'AMOUR - THE ERASURE MUSICAL in Development With Tanninger Entertainment
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tanninger Entertainment will develop Oh l’amour – The Erasure Musical, a bold new theatrical work featuring music and lyrics of the iconic British synth-pop band duo Vince Clarke and Andy Bell of Erasure.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Review: BBC PROMS: LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2025, Royal Albert Hall
by Kat Mokrynski
After 86 concerts spanning over the past eight weeks, the 130th season of the Proms has come to a close, ending with the iconic Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, which has hosted over 3,000 musicians these past few months. This performance brings together the BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Chorus and BBC Symphony Orchestra under conductor Elim Chan, with some special guests joining in for the 3 ½-hour performance.. (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL MIND Musical Adaptation in the Works
by Stephi Wild
McCarter Theatre Center has commissioned a new musical based on the film A Beautiful Mind. The musical is from the award-winning team of composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak and playwright Sarah Treem.  . (more...)

SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour Finds Cast For Second Year
by Stephi Wild
Some Like It Hot has announced casting for the second year of the North American tour. The tour will continue for the 2025-26 season playing cities including Seattle, Washington DC, Boston, Toronto, and Nashville. . (more...)
Julie Andrews, Neil Patrick Harris, & More to Appear in Disneyland 70th Anniversary Special
by Josh Sharpe
To commemorate seven decades of one of the most beloved theme parks in the world, ABC will air a new special featuring Broadway alums Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Gad, and entertainment icon Julie Andrews.. (more...)
Inside Aaron Tveit's Wedding to Ericka Yang: 'We Made It Official'
by Michael Major
Aaron Tveit has shared new photos from his recent wedding to Ericka Yang, which happened this past June. The couple, who first met in 2009, officially tied the knot at Carlyle hotel, which Tveit labeled as a 'very New York' wedding.. (more...)
T.J. Wilkins, Shanice, and Chad Doreck Will Lead 44 - THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Complete casting has been announced for the musical comedy, 44 – THE MUSICAL, that will play The Daryl Roth Theatre or a limited eight-week engagement beginning in October.. (more...)
How Did Broadway Do at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards?
by Josh Sharpe
At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, several Broadway performers and creatives were nominated for awards for their work in television, from acting accolades to recognition for excellence in writing. Find out about the winners here!. (more...)
Frankie Grande to Return to Bucks County Playhouse in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, will revisit his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
THE SHARK IS BROKEN and BAT OUT OF HELL to Premiere on BroadwayHD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayHD will present two brand new exclusive world streaming premieres: The Shark is Broken, and Bat Out of Hell. Learn more and see how to watch!. (more...)

JUST IN TIME to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW This Week
by Josh Sharpe
Tune in to The Tonight Show this Thursday for a special performance from Broadway's Just in Time, led by Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin.. (more...)

Listen Up


