Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Yesterday brought a treasure trove of exciting headlines, from the news that DREAMGIRLS will return to Broadway in 2026 with Camille A. Brown at the helm, to insights on how Broadway's long-running shows are weathering a tourism dip this summer. Aspiring student writers have a shot to join BroadwayWorld's blogging team for fall 2025, and there's buzz about new musicals, including a musical version of A BEAUTIFUL MIND in the works. Plus, catch unforgettable moments like the WICKED halftime show at the University of Michigan and exclusive clips from a Rocky Horror documentary.
Tuesday, September 16
ART opens on Broadway
Sunday, September 21
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club closes on Broadway
The 2025 Broadway Flea Market
BroadwayWorld Seeks High School and College Student Bloggers for Fall 2025
Calling all theatre-loving college kids! Share your knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us here!
DREAMGIRLS Will Return to Broadway in 2026, Directed and Choreographed by Camille A. Brown
The Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls will return to New York in the Fall of 2026 in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival, directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.
How Did Broadway's Long-Runners Fare This Summer?
many shows struggled this summer, particularly long running shows that tend to do well with international tourists. International tourists in previous seasons have made up about 21% of Broadway ticket buyers, but that number is poised to decrease this year.
| Video: University of Michigan Presents WICKED Halftime Show
by Michael Major
The University of Michigan Marching Band is collaborating with the SMTD Dept. of Musical Theatre for a Wicked halftime show! Watch the video, which includes 'No One Mourns the Wicked,' 'Popular,' 'Dancing Through Life,' and 'Defying Gravity.'. (more...)
| Video: Richard O'Brien Performs 'Time Warp' in New Clip From ROCKY HORROR Doc STRANGE JOURNEY
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, the new documentary about the cult classic musical. In the new clip, creator Richard O'Brien sings a rendition of the fan-favorite number 'Time Warp,' while playing along on his guitar. Check it out now. . (more...)
| Video: DOWNTON ABBEY Stars Look Back on 15 Years of the Beloved Franchise
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Downton Abbey stars Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, and Kevin Doyle, who looked back at the past 15 years of the series and shared favorite memories from their time on set. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
| Photos: COME FROM AWAY Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Come From Away has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Performances run through Sunday, October 26, 2025. Check out photos from the opening night celebration here!. (more...)
| Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming BEETLEJUICE resurrection! Learn more about the Broadway return and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
| Review: THE TRUTH ABOUT BLAYDS, Finborough Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Even though the Finborough has been transformed into a lush 1920s drawing room, with emerald green walls and an intricately stuccoed fireplace, cloyingly nostalgic period piece this is not. In fact, AA Milne’s rarely performed 1921 play The Truth About Blayds is refreshingly unsentimental about years gone by, preferring to totally deconstruct the idea that we ever had it better in the past. In Milne’s universe, revered Victorian heavyweights were not the ‘great men’ of history, but complex mortals, maybe even frauds.. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL MIND Musical Adaptation in the Works
by Stephi Wild
McCarter Theatre Center has commissioned a new musical based on the film A Beautiful Mind. The musical is from the award-winning team of composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak and playwright Sarah Treem. . (more...)
JUST IN TIME to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW This Week
by Josh Sharpe
Tune in to The Tonight Show this Thursday for a special performance from Broadway's Just in Time, led by Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin.. (more...)
"People make mistakes
