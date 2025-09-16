Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to catch up on the latest and greatest from the theatre world with your daily edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. Yesterday brought a treasure trove of exciting headlines, from the news that DREAMGIRLS will return to Broadway in 2026 with Camille A. Brown at the helm, to insights on how Broadway's long-running shows are weathering a tourism dip this summer. Aspiring student writers have a shot to join BroadwayWorld’s blogging team for fall 2025, and there's buzz about new musicals, including a musical version of A BEAUTIFUL MIND in the works. Plus, catch unforgettable moments like the WICKED halftime show at the University of Michigan and exclusive clips from a Rocky Horror documentary. Whether you’re wanting the latest industry updates, fresh photo galleries, or this week’s must-see videos, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into what’s new on Broadway and beyond!