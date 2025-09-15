DREAMGIRLS Will Return to Broadway in 2026, Directed and Choreographed by Camille A. Brown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls will return to New York in the Fall of 2026 in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival. With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, this new production will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

To cast the central trio, ‘The Dreams’, the production is embarking on a worldwide talent search. Additional details will be revealed in the months ahead.

Seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes, the auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris.

Since its original Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, Dreamgirls has been hailed as a seismic cultural event and one of the most electrifying musicals of all time. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the original production fused R&B, soul, and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.”

That original production garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor and Actress in Featured Roles, and launched the career of Jennifer Holliday—whose iconic Act I showstopper had audiences leaping to their feet mid-performance. The musical's impact has endured for over four decades, inspiring generations of artists and winning devoted fans around the world through countless productions and the Academy Award-winning film adaptation.

