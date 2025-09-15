How Did Broadway Do at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards?

Audio brought to you by:

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, several Broadway performers and creatives were nominated for awards for their work in television, from acting accolades to recognition for excellence in writing.

Several Broadway alums took home awards, including Jean Smart, Jeff Hiller, Tramell Tillman, and Cristin Milioti. Take a look at the notable winners and nominees below! Click HERE for the full list of winners.

Notable Winners

Jean Smart, recently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, won an Emmy Award for her performance as Deborah Vance in Season 4 of HBO's Hacks. This marks her fourth win for the series.

Cristin Milioti, Tony-nominated for her performance in Once, won for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Penguin.

Tramell Tillman, who was seen on Broadway in The Great Society and in off-Broadway's Shit. Meet. Fan., won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Season 2 of Severance.

Jeff Hiller, recently seen in the Encores! Production of Urinetown took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for his performance in Somebody Somewhere.

For The Traitors, Tony Award-winning host and executive producer Alan Cumming accepted the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

At the Creative Emmys, Oscar winner and entertainment icon Julie Andrews won the Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her work as Lady Whistledown in the third season of Bridgerton.

Notable Nominees:

Tony Award winner Martin Short was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, marking his fourth nomination as theater director Oliver Putnam in the Hulu comedy series.

Tony nominee Uzo Aduba was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Residence.

Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, known to Broadway audiences for his work in shows like The Scottsboro Boys, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Four Seasons.

Michael Urie, currently on Broadway in Oh, Mary, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently completed his run in Othello on Broadway, was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Presumed Innocent.

Sam Rockwell, who was nominated for a Tony for 2022's American Buffalo, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for The White Lotus.

Bill Camp, Tony Award nominee for 2016's The Crucible, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Presumed Innocent.

Carrie Coon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Tony Award-winner Deirdre O'Connell was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in The Penguin.

Tony-nominee Ruth Negga was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Presumed Innocent.

Two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for The Handmaid's Tale.

Tony-nominee Cate Blanchett was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Disclaimer.

Photo Credit: Stewart Cook/CBS