THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Optioned for Musical Adaptation by TWTheatricals

TWTheatricals has optioned the theatrical rights to the bestselling book series The Baby-sitters Club by author Ann M. Martin, setting the stage for a new musical adaptation currently in development. Author Ann M. Martin is represented by Writers House. Amy Berkower and Cecilia de la Campa negotiated the deal. An exclusive industry presentation is scheduled for November 13, 2025 in New York City, with plans for a theatrical premiere in Spring 2027.

This new, full-length for general audiences production features a book by Kate Wetherhead (The Devil Wears Prada, Ever After), music and lyrics by Emmy and Drama Desk-nominated Mark Sonnenblick (KPop Demon Hunters, The Devil Wears Prada, Spirited, Theater Camp), and direction and choreography by Annie Tippe (Octet, Lucille Lortel Award for Best Direction, Three Houses, Ghost Quartet, HUZZAH!).

The musical picks up twelve years after the disbanding of The Baby-sitters Club when the founding members - Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia and Stacey - return to Stoneybrook, Connecticut to honor the pact their 13-year-old selves made to reunite. Now twenty-five, the young women realize over the course of the show that the reunion not only presents an opportunity to revisit defining moments of their past, but to answer critical questions that have surfaced in their present-day lives: questions of identity, career, relationships and fulfillment.

The four women relive their time in the BSC and rediscover the invaluable friendships that guided them throughout. This multigenerational show is appealing to tweens and teens, nostalgic millennials, and anyone else who longs for days spent with friends when worries weren’t too worrisome.

“The Baby-sitters Club series introduced the original girl bosses, shaping and inspiring the lives of millions of young women and girls then—and still today,” said Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director at TWTheatricals. “For adults who loved the books, it taps into a shared sense of nostalgia, inviting each of us to revisit the memories that shaped us while reflecting on how far we’ve come. For audiences of any age, it’s an inspiring story of friendship, empowerment, and finding your own voice, and a reminder that our stories are always evolving. And the score is amazing!”

The Baby-sitters Club creator Ann M. Martin said, “It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost four decades since the first Baby-sitters Club book, Kristy’s Great Idea, was published. And now a Baby-sitters Club musical? What a great idea! I love musicals and am excited to see the adventures of Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey come to life on stage. I'm humbled by the ongoing popularity of the series, and couldn’t be more thrilled by this news.”

About The Baby-sitters Club

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-sitters Club by Ann M. Martin is one of the bestselling children’s book series of all time with nearly 200 million books in print to date and translations in 23 languages. After launching in 1986, the series’popularity skyrocketed and expanded to more than 250 titles, four spin-off book series, bestselling graphic novel adaptations, a TV series on HBO, a feature film from Sony Pictures, and an acclaimed original Netflix series.