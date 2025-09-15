Inside Aaron Tveit's Wedding to Ericka Yang: 'We Made It Official'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aaron Tveit has shared new photos from his recent wedding to Ericka Yang, which happened this past June. The couple, who first met in 2009, officially tied the knot at Carlyle hotel, which Tveit labeled as a "very New York" wedding.

In a new feature with Vogue, the couple discussed the lead up to their big day, after they first met while rehearsing for the 2009 Tony Awards when Tveit was in Next to Normal and Yang was in Rock of Ages. After reconnecting when they were both cast in Moulin Rouge! the Musical, the couple have since welcomed a daughter in November 2024.

“One of the most important aspects of our wedding day for us was that our daughter and our dog could be a part of it all. Miles the dog left after the ceremony, and our daughter almost made it through dinner before bedtime,” Tveit shared.

“We wanted to keep it simple: Close to home, delicious food, good music, and our favorite people,” Ericka said to Vogue. “We love this city and love our neighborhood. That was a big part of the day feeling like ‘us.’”

Yang wore a vintage Oscar de la Renta dress for the ceremony, with Tveit being styled by his longtime friend, Jason Rembert. Their first dance was to “Glory of Love” by Peter Cetera.

“It was a slow burn, developing as a friendship and then realizing we were completely in love,” the upcoming Chess star shared with Vogue. “Even though I am from New York and Ericka is from Canada, we connected over similar upbringings, backgrounds, and moving to New York at the same time in our lives. Besides us both being in the same industry, we found that we both shared a love for the simple things: being at home, cooking meals together, spending time with our families, and traveling.”

See new photos from their special day in a new Instagram carousel below.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas