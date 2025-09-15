THE SHARK IS BROKEN and BAT OUT OF HELL to Premiere on BroadwayHD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayHD will present two brand new exclusive world streaming premieres. Direct from Broadway and the West End, where it earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, The Shark is Broken will stream beginning October 16.

For the classic rock music lover, Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell: The Musical tells a dystopian love story set to the backdrop of such iconic songs “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” among others.

The worldwide smash hit show arrives just in time for the holidays on December 12. Additional productions for the fall were previously announced as part of BroadwayHD’s deal with Disney.

BroadwayHD Fall/Winter 2025 Schedule

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017) Available Now

The Crucible (1996) October 1, 2025

The Shark is Broken October 16, 2025

All About Eve (1950) November 1, 2025

Annie (1999) November 14, 2025

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical December 12, 2025

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

is a multiple award-winning musical featuring the legendary songs of composer and lyricist Jim Steinman made famous by Meat Loaf and other artists. Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, this reimagined production features a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded. Originally presented at the Manchester Opera House in 2017, the show opened at the London Coliseum later that year, winning the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and earning eight WhatsOnStage Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

The Shark Is Broken

is a comedic stage play written by British playwrights Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon. The play is inspired by behind-the-scenes drama that took place during the filming of the iconic 1975 film, which starred Shaw's father, Robert Shaw, as well as Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss. The playwright portrays his own father in the production, which was filmed during its recent tour of the UK and Ireland at the Lighthouse in Poole on April 30 and May 1, 2025, starring Ian Shaw, Ashley Margolis, and Dan Fredenburgh. The play originally premiered at the Rialto Theatre in Brighton, England, before transferring to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2021 earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. It subsequently made its North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, in 2022, before opening at Broadway’s Golden Theatre in August 2023.