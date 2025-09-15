BroadwayWorld Seeks High School and College Student Bloggers for Fall 2025

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Calling all theatre-loving high school and college kids! Share your knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us below!

This is not a paid position, but internship credit can be discussed.

How can I get involved as a Student Blogger?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld - the largest theater site online! This is the perfect opportunity to show off your school's program and highlight what makes it unique.

As a Student Blogger, you will be responsible for submitting at least one blog post per month for at least four months. Performers, techs, designers, writers, directors, and theater fans are all welcome!

We're specifically looking for college students to share what it means to pursue theater in 2025 - the triumphs, challenges, and unique perspectives of a new generation shaping the future of the performing arts- and give insight on their school's performing arts programs.

Some Ideas To Get You Started:

- What the upcoming semester looks like for you - from classes to rehearsals to productions

- The state of live performance today - how are you, and your campus, and community approaching theater in 2025?

- Spotlight on your school’s performing arts program

- What are you learning this semester in your classes and productions that are shaping you as a performer, designer, director, or writer?

- What’s it like balancing rehearsals, classes, and a social life in the current college climate

- What excites you, frustrates you, or inspires you about where the performing arts are headed?

- Behind the scenes - hare your perspective from the rehearsal room, tech booth, costume shop, or orchestra pit

Posts will be written from October to January with the option to continue into the summer.

Being a Student Blogger offers you the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and Student Blog pages! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

To apply or for more information, fill out our application form below. Please include which school you are currently attending in the 'About' section.

Deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 24 at 11:59pm ET.

If you have trouble with the form or additional questions, please email chloe@broadwayworld.com and michael.major@broadwayworld.com. (Applications are only accepted via the form, not via email.)