Julie Andrews, Neil Patrick Harris, & More to Appear in Disneyland 70th Anniversary Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To commemorate seven decades of the beloved theme park, ABC will air the new special “The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – Special Edition of 20/20" on Sunday, Sept. 21 (8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT). The special will feature appearances by Broadway stars Julie Andrews, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Gad, and more. It will arrive the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The special aims to pull back the curtain to reveal the magic behind Walt Disney’s dream, with enchanting stories sure to surprise and delight even the most devoted fans. Viewers will hear reflections on childhood visits to the park from some of Disney’s biggest fans including Broadway alum Neil Patrick Harris, along with Hollywood's Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Patrick Warburton and Tiffany Haddish; observations from The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger on what the future holds for Disneyland Resort; and an exclusive message from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on what the park means to them and their family.

The special celebrates the countless creators who have contributed to bringing the wonderful world of Disneyland to life and shares rare insight from Bob Gurr, a former Disney Imagineer who was there on opening day, reflecting on working side by side with Walt Disney himself.

The special also reveals the rich history of the iconic attractions that have fascinated visitors from around the world, including Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and THE HAUNTED Mansion, and takes viewers behind the scenes of Disneyland’s legendary parades and nighttime spectaculars. Cameras are granted access to the “World of Color” control room — an area typically reserved for working cast members only — offering a look at how these technological marvels come to life.

The special also provides a look at the new, first-of-its-kind audio-animatronics figure of Walt Disney with the Imagineers who helped create “Walt Disney – A Magical Life.” Additional appearances include Julie Andrews, who remembers visiting the park with Walt, and Josh Gad, who reflects on his dream come true as he“worked” as a skipper at Jungle Cruise.

In addition to honoring the past, “The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland” also looks toward the future of Disneyland Resort with an exciting sneak peek at future Disney California Adventure Park attractions, including an expansion to Avengers Campus, a Coco attraction and the new Avatar destination, giving viewers an inside look at how Disney continues to innovate and inspire new generations.

“The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by “20/20” and ABC News Studios. Matt Lombardi serves as executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer for “20/20.” David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

Julie Andrews Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC, Trae Patton/NBC

Neil Patrick Harris Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas