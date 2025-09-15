 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE

BEETLEJUICE begins performances on Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre and will run for a limited 13-weeks through January 3, 2026.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming Beetlejuice resurrection!

The incoming production will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Beetlejuice begins performances on Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre and will run for a limited 13-weeks through January 3, 2026.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE Image
Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos