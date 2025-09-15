Photos: Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More Backstage at BEETLEJUICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming Beetlejuice resurrection!

The incoming production will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Beetlejuice begins performances on Wednesday, October 8 at The Palace Theatre and will run for a limited 13-weeks through January 3, 2026.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds



Beetlejuice Behind the Scenes

