T.J. Wilkins, Shanice, and Chad Doreck Will Lead 44 - THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Complete casting has been announced for the musical comedy, 44 – THE MUSICAL, that will play The Daryl Roth Theatre or a limited eight-week engagement beginning on Tuesday, October 14. The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign staffer Eli Bauman and will feature T.J. Wilkins as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice as ‘Michelle Obama’ with Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden'.

The award-winning musical is currently playing a record-breaking return engagement at Chicago’s Studebaker Theater until Sunday, September 21. It will have an official press opening in New York on Thursday, November 6 and run until Sunday, December 7. Tickets for 44—THE MUSICAL, starting at $44.

“I keep pinching myself knowing that our dream of coming to New York City and being in the Daryl Roth Theatre is actually happening next month,” said Producer Monica Saunders-Weinberg. “Now more than ever we all need a way to come together, connect, feel joy and try to make sense of the world we are in. It’s a true honor to bring 44 off Broadway and to share it with everyone.”

The cast will feature T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden' with Audri Bartholomew (u/s Voice of the People, Ted Cruz & Michelle Obama), Larry Cedar (Mitch McConnell), Summer Collins (Sarah Palin), Wilkie Ferguson III ((u/s Brother Abe & Herman Cain), Summer Nicole Greer (Voice of the People, u/s Michelle Obama), Jenna Pastuszek (Hillary Clinton), Dino Shorté (Herman Cain), Chelsea Morgan Stock (u/s Clinton, Palin), Jeff Sumner (Lindsey Graham), Michael Uribes (Ted Cruz), and Ryan Williams (u/s Biden, McConnell, Graham, Cruz).

“Back in November of 2021, I did a reading of my first ever musical in the valley of Los Angeles,” said Producer Eli Bauman. “I had no clue if the musical was any good, and I was shocked that any actor - let alone talented ones - would want to be in it. Four years later, six actors from the first reading have done every single production since - Chad Doreck, Dino Shorte, Larry Cedar, Michael Uribes, Jeff Sumner, and our Obama himself, T.J. Wilkins, who has sung every single note since.”

“In 2022, we were lucky enough to swoop up the incomparable Shanice to play Michelle Obama and later welcome Summer Nicole Greer, Jenna Pastuzcek, Summer Collins, Audri Bartholemew and Ryan Williams along with our band, “The Andrew Jackson Five,” to our 44 family for our sold out runs in L.A. and Chicago,” continued Bauman. “It is among the proudest moments of my life to bring this crew, who put their faith in me years ago, and have poured their hearts into this show ever since, to the bright lights of New York and the Daryl Roth Theatre.”

Directed by Bauman, the music director is Anthony “Brew” Brewster with choreography by Miss James Alsop.

44 has scenic design by Julio Himede; costume design by Matthew Hemesath; lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer & Natali Arco; and sound design by Jonathan A. Burke.

It features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards). The music supervisor is Wilkie Ferguson III.

44 is produced in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordy. General Management is DR Theatrical Management.

Barack Obama's election changed history. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

44 – THE MUSICAL quickly proved to be a highly sought-after show in Los Angeles during its recent return engagement at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in spring 2025. It was initially announced for 4 weeks, and demand was so strong that it extended another 8 weeks, becoming the highest grossing show in Kirk Douglas Theatre history.

The show played to sold-out houses and drew in an eclectic mix of fans — from longtime theater lovers to many experiencing a live show for the first time. Celebrity attendees have included Stevie Wonder, Martin Short, Larry David, Congressman Adam Schiff, Martin Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Wanda Sykes, Charlamagne Tha God, Tobey Maguire, Dionne Warwick, Bill Burr, Vivica A. Fox, Warren G and members of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, among many others.

Following its first LA run in 2023, the musical took home seven Broadway World L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (Miss James Alsop).