Video: DOWNTON ABBEY Stars Look Back on 15 Years of the Beloved Franchise

With Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale now in theaters, the fan-favorite series has come to an end. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with stars Hugh Bonneville (Earl of Grantham), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), and Kevin Doyle (Molesley), who looked back at the past 15 years of the franchise and shared favorite memories from their time on set.

Bonneville recalled filming at the historic Alnwick Castle, which was used as the estate of Lord and Lady Hexham for some of the Christmas specials. "There was something special about visiting Alnwick. It's a beautiful place, and they were incredibly welcoming to us," the actor said.

Leech remembered a funny anecdote involving his co-star Jim Carter, who plays Mr. Carson. During a hot day of filming, the actor lay down under a table, with only his legs sticking out. "I came to the joke late... and Hugh and everyone else had their phones out and this photo circulated around of just Jim's legs."

Doyle shared a moment when the cast encountered a group of Downton fans who visited one of the filming locations and interrupted the shoot. "They realized that, not only were they visiting the location, but they were actually seeing the filming as well, and it all got a little bit mad." Watch the full interview, where the trio also recalled their initial thoughts upon learning that they were cast in the coveted roles.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.