SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour Finds Cast For Second Year

Some Like It Hot has announced casting for the second year of the North American tour. The tour opened on September 20, 2024, at Proctors in Schenectady, NY, and will continue for the 2025-26 season playing cities including Seattle, Washington DC, Boston, Toronto, and Nashville.

Beginning September 16, 2025, in Seattle, the tour will welcome DeQuina Moore as Sweet Sue and Matt Allen as Mulligan. They join returning principal cast members Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Devon Goffman as Spats, and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.

Joining the ensemble are Devin Cortez, Jonathan Duvelson, Madeline Kendall, Kelly Sheehan, Jamal Stone, and Julia Yameen. Rounding out the company are returning cast members Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Ian Campayno, Darien Crago, Austin Dunn, Adena Ershow, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Stephen Michael Langton, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, and Michael Skrzek.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López ( The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman ( Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw ( The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), C harlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The SOME LIKE IT HOT tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Donavan Dolan. The company management team will be led by company manager Deann L. Boise. The orchestra is led by music director Mark Binns.