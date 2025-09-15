Frankie Grande to Return to Bucks County Playhouse in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, will revisit his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse beginning October 10 and running through November 2.

Grande returns to the Playhouse production, where he performed the role to critical and audience acclaim the last two seasons — while breaking Bucks County Playhouse’s Box Office records for the show in 2023 and 2024. “The Rocky Horror Show” has become an annual experience at the historic venue, but the current production will not be seen next year as production rights are not available to the Playhouse for 2026.

The Playhouse’s Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Joshua Fiedler announced casting for the return of the production which features choreography by Shannon Lewis and direction by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster. Greg Santos is resident director.

"The Rocky Horror Show has been one of my favorite things to be a part of since we first came to the Playhouse 11 years ago. As we prepare to step away from producing at the Playhouse, I'm thrilled to be a part of this show for one last time (warp). And, having Frankie Grande return in the role he was born to play is just icing on the cake!" says Producer Josh Fiedler.

“The Rocky Horror Show has been a Playhouse tradition for decades. We’re proud to present Hunter and Shannon’s gloriously gothic production… and it’s been a hit two years’ running. And Frankie’s performance is for the ages,” says Producing Director Alexander Fraser.

A sensation on social media, as well as on stage, Frankie Grande is a multihyphenate performer, producer, and host who has appeared on Broadway in “Mamma Mia!” and “Rock of Ages,” produced award-winning theater and film, and starred in television favorites including “Big Brother” and “Henry Danger.” Most recently, he released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom with Casablanca of Republic Records.

Along with Grande, returning cast members include Jordan Bollwerk as Brad Majors, Natalie Welch as Janet Weiss, Tim Shea as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray as Magenta and Stanley Martin as Eddie. Joining them are Madeline Benoit as Columbia and Patrick Richwood as Dr. Scott/Narrator. The ensemble includes Mary Grace Humphries, Annie Gagen, and Hank Santos. Casting of Rocky will be announced soon.

The creative team includes Jeffrey Perri (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Evan Zavada. Kellian Frank is production stage manager. Casting by Paul Hardt.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.