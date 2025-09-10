Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! There's a lot happening on the Great White Way and around the globe, so let's get you caught up on yesterday's biggest stories. NEXT ON STAGE is back and calling for student submissions, while Broadway's latest grosses reflect the buzz as ART joins the top five in its preview week. Catch Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts singing from the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and don’t miss the BroadwayWorld Games Center for a little trivia fun. Movie fans, check out Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in the new trailer for Song Sung Blue, and relive standout TV appearances like The Outsiders' performance on TODAY. We go inside the rehearsal room with Aubrey Plaza and the Let's Love cast, and peek into the “Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” exhibit. On the industry front, Disney is developing a ZOOTOPIA musical and Audio Stories are expanding regionally. For roundup fans, don’t miss what critics are saying about Invasive Species, plus production and casting news for upcoming favorites like Beetlejuice, The Outsiders, Hell’s Kitchen, Cabaret, and more! As always, we've got the games, reviews, and must-see photos to start your Broadway day on a high note. See you bright and early tomorrow!