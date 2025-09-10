Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! There's a lot happening on the Great White Way and around the globe, so let's get you caught up on yesterday's biggest stories. NEXT ON STAGE is back and calling for student submissions, while Broadway's latest grosses reflect the buzz as ART joins the top five in its preview week. Catch Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts singing from the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and don’t miss the BroadwayWorld Games Center for a little trivia fun. Movie fans, check out Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in the new trailer for Song Sung Blue, and relive standout TV appearances like The Outsiders' performance on TODAY. We go inside the rehearsal room with Aubrey Plaza and the Let's Love cast, and peek into the “Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” exhibit. On the industry front, Disney is developing a ZOOTOPIA musical and Audio Stories are expanding regionally. For roundup fans, don’t miss what critics are saying about Invasive Species, plus production and casting news for upcoming favorites like Beetlejuice, The Outsiders, Hell’s Kitchen, Cabaret, and more! As always, we've got the games, reviews, and must-see photos to start your Broadway day on a high note. See you bright and early tomorrow!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Submissions Open For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Season 6
It's time to freshen up your book and warm up those pipes! Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 6, and this season will be bigger and better than ever! Submit a video to enter the competition today!
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/7/25 - ART Begins Previews and Hits Top 5
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/7/2025.
|
Video: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform 'New York' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
An all new video has been released featuring stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts performing the song 'New York' from the new Broadway musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch the video here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in SONG SUNG BLUE Film Trailer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for Song Sung Blue, the new film starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, featuring the music of Neil Diamond. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: THE OUTISDERS Cast Performs 'Tulsa ‘67' on TODAY
by Michael Major
The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Tulsa '67.' The video features Sky Lakota-Lynch, Trevor Wayne, Daryl Tofa, Jason Schmidt, Dan Berry, and Alex Joseph Grayson.. (more...)
| Video: WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES at Ogunquit playhouse in this all-new video. The production runs through September 27, 2025.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere production of Let's Love! at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: STROKE OF GENIUS: HIRSCHFELD AT THE ALGONQUIN Opens in the Oak Room
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
“Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” will be on exhibition in the hotel’s legendary Oak Room, September 9 – 20, daily from noon – 7PM. BroadwayWorld got a preview of the exhibit and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical officially opened on Monday, September 8th at The Asylum NYC. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Full Cast Set for TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative for Titanic The Musical, with a story and book by Peter Stone, and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Misty Copeland
|
"Nobody else is gonna put it right for me.
Videos