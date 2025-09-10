 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 10, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! There's a lot happening on the Great White Way and around the globe, so let's get you caught up on yesterday's biggest stories. NEXT ON STAGE is back and calling for student submissions, while Broadway's latest grosses reflect the buzz as ART joins the top five in its preview week. Catch Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts singing from the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and don’t miss the BroadwayWorld Games Center for a little trivia fun. Movie fans, check out Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in the new trailer for Song Sung Blue, and relive standout TV appearances like The Outsiders' performance on TODAY. We go inside the rehearsal room with Aubrey Plaza and the Let's Love cast, and peek into the “Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” exhibit. On the industry front, Disney is developing a ZOOTOPIA musical and Audio Stories are expanding regionally. For roundup fans, don’t miss what critics are saying about Invasive Species, plus production and casting news for upcoming favorites like Beetlejuice, The Outsiders, Hell’s Kitchen, Cabaret, and more! As always, we've got the games, reviews, and must-see photos to start your Broadway day on a high note. See you bright and early tomorrow!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image
Submissions Open For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Season 6

It's time to freshen up your book and warm up those pipes! Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 6, and this season will be bigger and better than ever! Submit a video to enter the competition today!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/7/25 - ART Begins Previews and Hits Top 5

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/7/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image
Video: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform 'New York' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

An all new video has been released featuring stars  Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts performing the song 'New York' from the new Broadway musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch the video here!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image Video: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in SONG SUNG BLUE Film Trailer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for Song Sung Blue, the new film starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, featuring the music of Neil Diamond.  Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image Video: THE OUTISDERS Cast Performs 'Tulsa ‘67' on TODAY
by Michael Major
The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Tulsa '67.' The video features Sky Lakota-Lynch, Trevor Wayne, Daryl Tofa, Jason Schmidt, Dan Berry, and Alex Joseph Grayson.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image Video: WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES at Ogunquit playhouse in this all-new video. The production runs through September 27, 2025.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere production of Let's Love! at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image Photos: STROKE OF GENIUS: HIRSCHFELD AT THE ALGONQUIN Opens in the Oak Room
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
“Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” will be on exhibition in the hotel’s legendary Oak Room, September 9 – 20, daily from noon – 7PM. BroadwayWorld got a preview of the exhibit and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2025 Image Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical officially opened on Monday, September 8th at The Asylum NYC. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Disney's ZOOTOPIA Musical in Development
by Joshua Wright
Disney Theatrical Productions is developing a stage musical of Zootopia, with auditions scheduled in New York for a November 2025 work session ahead of regional productions and licensing opportunities.. (more...)
Audio Stories Launch on BroadwayWorld Los Angeles and BroadwayWorld DC
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld today announced the expansion of its popular Audio Stories feature to its first two regional markets, BroadwayWorld Los Angeles and BroadwayWorld DC.. (more...)
Tony Award-Winning Producer Nathaniel Rothrock Launches Film56 Productions
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winning producer Nathaniel Rothrock has announced the formation of Film FiftySix Productions, a new production company that spans theatre, film, and television.. (more...)
WILD HEART Now Available for Licensing by TRW
by Stephi Wild
Theatrical Rights Worldwide has announced that performance rights for the powerful new musical, WILD HEART, are now available for licensing worldwide. . (more...)
The Commercial Theater Institute Reveals Dates and Registration For Intensive and Deep Dive Program
by Stephi Wild
The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI) in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF has announced the dates for its flagship programs: the 3 Day Intensive and the 12 Week Deep Dive Program. . (more...)
LORD OF THE RINGS Musical Enters Voluntary Administration After Australian Tour
by Joshua Wright
LORStage Asia Pacific has entered voluntary administration, according to an email from director Torben Brookman. The company recently produced The Lord of the Rings, A Musical Tale across Australia.. (more...)
The Alliance For Jewish Theatre Reveals New Co-Executive Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Alliance for Jewish Theatre has appointed two dynamic leaders as Co-Executive Directors, beginning October 1st, 2025. Learn more about the new leadership here! . (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: INVASIVE SPECIES Opens at King's Head Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Maia Novi’s Invasive Species at King's Head Theatre! Read the reviews for the West End debut of this show in BroadwayWorld's review roundup.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
ÀNIMA regresará a Barcelona en febrero de 2026 en el Teatre Tívoli
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
Tras conquistar al público en el Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, el musical original catalán afronta un nuevo reto con su desembarco en uno de los escenarios más emblemáticos de la ciudad.. (more...)

Full Cast Set for TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative for Titanic The Musical, with a story and book by Peter Stone, and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More To Lead BEETLEJUICE Broadway Return
by A.A. Cristi
Producers have announced full casting for Beetlejuice the Musical’s third Broadway engagement, set to begin performances October 8, 2025, at the Palace Theatre (160 W. 47th Street) for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026.. (more...)
Dan Berry & Victor Carrillo Tracey Step Into New Roles In THE OUTSIDERS On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Original Broadway cast members Dan Berry and Victor Carrillo Tracey will take on the roles of “Darrel Curtis” and “Paul” in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders for a nine-week engagement beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 9, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).. (more...)
Alicia Keys Will Perform Following Upcoming Performances of HELL'S KITCHEN
by Stephi Wild
HELL’S KITCHEN, the Grammy Award-winning musical featuring the music of Alicia Keys, will host Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys, a series of post-show performances where Keys will take center stage alongside company members from the production. . (more...)
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Sets Performance Schedule for Marty Lauter and David Merino as 'Emcee'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has revealed the performance schedule for Marty Lauter and David Merino, two actors who will share the role of the ‘Emcee’. Learn more!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of PUNCH, Now in Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, officially begins previews tonight. Tuesday, September 9. The production will open on Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Punch here!. (more...)
Exclusive: Darren Criss Guest Stars in EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical officially opened at The Asylum NYC.  Darren Criss was the special guest star on opening night and we have exclusive photos from the special occasion below!. (more...)
COME FROM AWAY Will Have First Production at Sea on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth
by Stephi Wild
Cunard will bring Come From Away, the Tony Award and Oliver Award-winning show, to sea for the first time ever in an exclusive production in collaboration with Music Theatre International.. (more...)
Angela Grovey Joins CHICAGO as 'Matron Mama Morton' Next Week
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome Angela Grovey as “Matron Mama Morton” next week. Grovey will begin performances on Monday, September 15 at the Ambassador Theatre.  . (more...)
Wallace Shawn and André Gregory Reunite For WHAT WE DID BEFORE OUR MOTH DAYS Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Wallace Shawn will premiere his new play, What We Did Before Our Moth Days, directed by André Gregory, for a limited 12-week off-Broadway run at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow St).. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Misty Copeland

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Nobody else is gonna put it right for me.
Nobody but me is gonna change my story."

- Matilda the Musical

