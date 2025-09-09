 tracker
Dan Berry & Victor Carrillo Tracey Step Into New Roles In THE OUTSIDERS On Broadway

Original cast members join the Tony Award-winning Best Musical beginning September 9 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
Original Broadway cast members Dan Berry and Victor Carrillo Tracey will take on the roles of “Darrel Curtis” and “Paul” in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders for a nine-week engagement beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 9, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

They step in while Brent Comer, who originated the role of “Darrel Curtis,” takes a leave of absence through November 9 to film his featured role in Netflix’s upcoming drama The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg.

Based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, The Outsiders tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they confront rivalry, loss, and the search for belonging in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma. Featuring a dynamic original score and acclaimed direction by Danya Taymor.

The creative team includes a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian.



