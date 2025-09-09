Dan Berry & Victor Carrillo Tracey Step Into New Roles In THE OUTSIDERS On Broadway

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original Broadway cast members Dan Berry and Victor Carrillo Tracey will take on the roles of “Darrel Curtis” and “Paul” in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders for a nine-week engagement beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 9, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

They step in while Brent Comer, who originated the role of “Darrel Curtis,” takes a leave of absence through November 9 to film his featured role in Netflix’s upcoming drama The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg.

Based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, The Outsiders tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they confront rivalry, loss, and the search for belonging in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma. Featuring a dynamic original score and acclaimed direction by Danya Taymor.