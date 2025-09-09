COME FROM AWAY Will Have First Production at Sea on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cunard will bring Come From Away, the Tony Award and Oliver Award-winning show, to sea for the first time ever in an exclusive production in collaboration with Music Theatre International.

The revival during Queen Elizabeth's maiden Caribbean voyage on October 16, 2025, comes as the production celebrates 10 years since its debut.

The globally acclaimed show, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, depicts the remarkable true story of the 6,579 air passengers grounded in a small Canadian town in the wake of 9/11, and the Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways' into their lives. A reflection on friendship, hope and gratitude, it has captivated sold-out crowds – including on Broadway and in London's West End.

After a decade of moving audiences worldwide, Cunard is now bringing this uplifting display of resilience and understanding to the high seas. At a time when its message rings truer than ever, this special production promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We are very excited to bring Come from Away to Queen Elizabeth for her maiden Caribbean season. It's a show that resonates deeply with audiences, celebrating compassion and connection – values that we share at Cunard. We are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling, and our long-standing affiliation with London's West End and Broadway in New York ensures that unparalleled entertainment is at the heart of the Cunard experience. Our 2026 Entertainment Residencies will build on this commitment, offering our guests unforgettable access to the very best live performances at sea.”

John Brant, Producer of Come from Away, said: "Even after ten years, it's still incredible to see the impact this show has on people. Now more than ever, we believe it's important to gather friends and family to see it together, with the hope that it inspires them to find common ground in their lives. This partnership with Cunard is a meaningful opportunity to bring our story to new corners of the world, and we can't wait for passengers to experience it for themselves.”

Come From Away will be performed in Queen Elizabeth's majestic Royal Court Theatre twice during each voyage, with matinee and evening performances available. This exclusive production has been specially crafted for the stage at sea, featuring one hour and 40 minutes of powerful storytelling, music and an ensemble of 12 talented stage performers. New and returning Come from Away fans will be wowed by a fresh perspective that remains true to the magic of the original production.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, visit www.cunard.com.