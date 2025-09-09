Disney's ZOOTOPIA Musical in Development

Audio brought to you by:

Disney Theatrical Productions is developing a new stage adaptation of Zootopia. An Equity audition notice lists a 90-minute musical version of the animated film currently being prepared for a professional LORT production, with future plans for both professional and amateur licensing.

According to the posting, the musical features a book by Sara Wordsworth and music and lyrics by Jaheem Toombs, with additional contributions from Matte Martinez. Connor Gallagher is attached as director, with Ian Weinberger as music supervisor. Casting is handled by C12 Casting.

Equity Principal Auditions will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Ripley-Grier Studios in New York City. Roles currently being cast include Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Dawn Bellweather, and Chief Bogo.

The animated feature Zootopia premiered in 2016, directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, with Jared Bush as co-director. The film starred Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, and Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, alongside Jenny Slate, J.K. Simmons, and Octavia Spencer. The movie was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.