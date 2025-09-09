Alicia Keys Will Perform Following Upcoming Performances of HELL'S KITCHEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HELL’S KITCHEN, the Grammy Award-winning musical featuring the music of Alicia Keys, will host Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys, a series of post-show performances where Keys will take center stage alongside company members from the production.

After experiencing the soul-stirring story of HELL’S KITCHEN, inspired by her remarkable life, audiences are invited to an intimate musical session as Keys performs for the first time live on a Broadway stage on Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 following the evening performances.

Honoring the cast, fans and the upcoming 20th anniversary milestone of her album, “Unplugged,” these special sessions promise a rare and up-close encounter with the creative force who brought HELL’S KITCHEN to life.

“After the show, we’re doing something really special – me and my keys will be there and I can’t wait to share this intimate moment with the beautiful Hell’s Kitchen community. Come experience a truly one-of-a-kind night with us at the Shubert Theatre on September 26 and 27,” Keys shared.

VIP packages will be available for both the Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 evening performances. The VIP experience will include premium ticket locations, a merchandise bundle and the opportunity for a meet and great with Keys. Tickets for HELL’S KITCHEN are available at HellsKitchen.com and Telecharge.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Shubert Theatre box office.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

The cast is led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Tony Award winner for the role of Miss Liza Jane, Kecia Lewis, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson and Phillip Johnson Richardson. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Adriel Flete, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington, Oscar Whitney Jr.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Garrett Healey.

HELL’S KITCHEN made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater.