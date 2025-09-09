Exclusive: Darren Criss Guest Stars in EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL on Opening Night

Exorcistic is running through October 4 at Asylum NYC.
Just last night, Exorcistic: The Rock Musical officially opened at The Asylum NYC. Written by Michael Shaw Fisher, who serves as the book writer, composer, and lyricist, the show stars Emma Hunton and a cast that throws themselves headfirst into the chaos. With its self-aware nods to horror classics, explosive live band, and over-the-top humor, every performance is as thrilling as it is hilarious.
One of the most exciting things about Exorcistic is its ever-changing lineup of celebrity guest stars—making each show a one-of-a-kind experience. The story follows a scrappy theater company trying to stage a parody of The Exorcist, chasing commercial success at all costs. But when their lead actress (Hunton) ends up genuinely possessed, things spiral into a delirious blend of comedy, horror, and absolute theatrical mayhem.
The cast features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones and Hannah Bonnett. Special guest stars set to pop in include: Lance Bass, Jaime Cepero, Nicci Claspell, Garrett Clayton, Brian Logan Dales, Deanna Giulietti, Frankie Grande, Lena Hall, Ali Kresch, Charlene Incarnate, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Steven Taylor, Sophia Urista, Kirsten Vangsness, Nina West, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Evan Rachel Wood and more.
Darren Criss was the special guest star on opening night and we have exclusive photos from the special occasion below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jaime Lynn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Emma Hunton, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Hannah Bonnett, Steven Cutts, Jesse Merlin and Ethan Crystal
Chad McMillan, Emma Hunton, Mia Criss, Alli Miller-Fisher and Mark Giberson
Darren Criss and Mia Criss
Guest star Darren Criss, Jaime Lynn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Emma Hunton, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Hannah Bonnett, Steven Cutts, Jesse Merlin and Ethan Crystal
Ethan Crystal and Darren Criss
Ethan Crystal and Darren Criss
Emma Hunton and guest star Darren Criss
Darren Criss and Chadd McMillan
Taisiya Losmakova and Constantine Maroulis
Frankie Grande and Constantine Maroulis
Joan Grande and Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande and Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert, Frankie Grande and Constantine Maroulis
Adam Lambert and Constantine Maroulis
Chadd McMillan, Frankie Grande and Joan Grande
Emma Hunton and Frankie Grande
Darren Criss and Frankie Grande
Ethan Crystal, Darren Criss, Emma Hunton, Alli Miller-Fisher, Mia Criss and Chadd McMillan
Darren Criss and Mia Criss
Videos