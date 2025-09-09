Audio Stories Launch on BroadwayWorld Los Angeles and BroadwayWorld DC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld today announced the expansion of its popular Audio Stories feature to its first two regional markets, BroadwayWorld Los Angeles and BroadwayWorld DC.

Earlier this year, BroadwayWorld introduced a beta test of “Listen” mode on its main Broadway content, giving readers a new, accessible way to experience theatre news and reviews. The feature quickly resonated with fans, with more than half a million readers trying the Listen experience since launch.

With today’s announcement, BroadwayWorld is extending the same functionality to its regional editions, making it even easier for readers in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. to access local theatre news while commuting, multitasking, or simply choosing to listen instead of read.

“BroadwayWorld’s commitment to regional theatre coverage has never been stronger,” said Alex Freeman, Regional Sales Director at BroadwayWorld. “By bringing audio stories to our local markets, we’re not only expanding accessibility for theatre fans, but also creating new opportunities for advertisers to connect with engaged audiences in innovative ways.”

The new editions also open doors for sponsored audio advertising, allowing local businesses and theatre organizations to reach audiences in context, at the right time and place.

For those interested in participating:

With the success of this regional pilot, BroadwayWorld plans to continue rolling out audio stories to additional markets in the months ahead.