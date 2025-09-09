Video: THE OUTISDERS Cast Performs 'Tulsa ‘67' on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform "Tulsa '67." The performance – which featured Sky Lakota-Lynch, Trevor Wayne, Daryl Tofa, Jason Schmidt, Dan Berry, and Alex Joseph Grayson – was introduced by Lakota-Lynch, who discussed the cast's trip to Oklahoma to prepare for their roles. Watch the full performance above.

The Tony-winning Best Musical is running now at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street).

Based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, The Outsiders tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family as they confront rivalry, loss, and the search for belonging in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma. Featuring a dynamic original score and acclaimed direction by Danya Taymor.

The creative team includes a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian.