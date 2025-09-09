Video: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform 'New York' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all new video has been released featuring stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts performing the song "New York" from the new Broadway musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Check out the video above!

Following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, this original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours, will start previews on Broadway on Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of an opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.

Starring in the musical’s Broadway premiere are Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s run at American Repertory Theater this summer. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World).

Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances. Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production at Kiln Theatere in November 2023, before the musical transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The U.S. Premiere played American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA, from May 20 to July 13, 2025.

The creative team features Scenic and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles, Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle, Orchestrations by Lux Pyramid, and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.

This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production at Kiln in November 2023, before it transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025.

The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.