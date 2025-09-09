Video: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in SONG SUNG BLUE Film Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released for Song Sung Blue, the new film starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, featuring the music of Neil Diamond.

The movie, written and directed by Craig Brewer, tells the inspiring true story of two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Jackman and Hudson will play the married musicians.

Song Sung Blue hits theaters on December 25, 2025.

Brewer, who also wrote and directed the Academy Award-winning Hustle & Flow, produced the film alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Focus developed and holds worldwide rights to the film, which is based on Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution.