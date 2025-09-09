Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere production of Let's Love! at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater. See photos here!

Let’s Love! is written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen (No Country For Old Men) and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).

The cast of Let’s Love! will feature Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer, Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann, Nellie McKay, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza, Noah Robbins, CJ Wilson, and Mary Wiseman.

Let’s Love! begins performances on Thursday, September 25th and opens on Wednesday, October 15th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 9th.

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!