 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals

Let’s Love! begins performances on Thursday, September 25th and opens on Wednesday, October 15th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 9th.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere production of Let's Love! at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater. See photos here!

Let’s Love! is written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen (No Country For Old Men) and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo). 

The cast of Let’s Love! will feature Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer, Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann, Nellie McKay, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza, Noah Robbins, CJ Wilson, and Mary Wiseman.

Let’s Love! begins performances on Thursday, September 25th and opens on Wednesday, October 15th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 9th.  

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love! 

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Omid Akbari

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Reza Behjat

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Peggy Schnitzer

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
The company

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Neil Pepe, Ethan Coen

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Dion Graham and Mary McCann

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Nellie McKay

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Mary McCann

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Mary Wiseman and CJ Wilson

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Aubrey Plaza and Chris Bauer

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
CJ Wilson

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Chris Bauer

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Mary Wiseman

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Dylan Gelula and Noah Robbins

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Noah Robbins

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Dylan Gelula

Photos: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE Rehearsals Image
Dion Graham


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
86 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos