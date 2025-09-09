Angela Grovey Joins CHICAGO as 'Matron Mama Morton' Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago will welcome Angela Grovey as “Matron Mama Morton” next week. Grovey will begin performances on Monday, September 15 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Angela Grovey has captivated audiences on stage and screen with her scene stealing performances. Returning to the Onyx Collective/Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt” for Season 3 airing on September 18, Angela plays “Krystal” the brutally honest, savvy and smart as a tack assistant to Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a high powered criminal defense attorney dealing with her past traumas and wild interpretations of the law. Angela was also recently featured in the animated film Spellbound with Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Rachel Zegler.

A native of Sugar Land, Texas, Angela knew she wanted to be a performer since she was a child, but was bitten by the “bug” when she played a Lost Boy in a production of Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby. She went on to study musical theatre in Chicago at Roosevelt University's Theatre Conservatory before being cast in Tumpie's Dance at the Stages 2002 festival with her idol, Lillias White. Angela's career has spanned prestigious stages across the United States, including some of her favorite New York credits such as Wig Out and The Wiz with Ashanti. She then landed the role of “Earla" the exuberant choir member in the musical movie Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton.

Shortly thereafter, Angela made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of Leap of Faith and then was featured in the original Broadway cast of Escape to Margaritaville. She also appeared in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular for two years before doing the national tours of The Play That Goes Wrong and Newsies. In 2021, she led Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives in Central Park which has also been airing as part of “Great Performances” on PBS.

On TV, Angela has appeared guest starring on such notable shows as Amazon's “Modern Love” (season 2), NBC's “The Blacklist,” HBO's “High Maintenance,” Showtime's “Ray Donovan,” Netflix's “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Iron Fist” as well as recurred on the hit NBC series “30 Rock.”

Off screen, Angela is deeply committed to giving back. She is the Executive Director of Broadway Inspirational Voices with programs involved at Covenant House and Department of Corrections.