CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Sets Performance Schedule for Marty Lauter and David Merino as 'Emcee'

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has revealed the performance schedule for Marty Lauter and David Merino, two actors who will share the role of the ‘Emcee’ for the show’s final weeks opposite two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace. Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will end its run on Broadway on Sunday, September 21.

David Merino (he/they/she) will play the ‘Emcee’ on Tuesday, September 9 through Thursday, September 11.

Marty Lauter (they/them) will play the ‘Emcee’ on Friday, September 12 through Thursday, September 18.

David Merino (he/they/she) will play the ‘Emcee’ on Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21.

Wallace, Lauter, and Merino are joined Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Ellen Harvey as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

The company of Cabaret also features Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Jada Simone Clark as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie,’ and Price Waldman as ‘Herman/Max.’ Swings for the production are Maya Bowles, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.