Justin Collette, Isabella Esler and More To Lead BEETLEJUICE Broadway Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's showtime! Full casting has been announced for Beetlejuice the Musical’s third Broadway engagement, set to begin performances October 8, 2025, at the Palace Theatre (160 W. 47th Street) for a limited 13-week run through January 3, 2026.

Justin Collette will star in the title role, joined by Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland, Jenni Barber as Delia Schlimmer, and Jesse Sharp as Charles Deetz. At select performances, Lydia will be played by Madison Mosley.

The company will also feature Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as the Girl Scout. Ensemble members include Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Barron Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.

Meet the Cast

Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) is an award-winning actor, writer, and musician. Broadway: School of Rock (Dewey Finn), Regional: Rock of Ages (Lonny), Netflix: Cupcake and Dino: General Services (Cupcake, NYT Best New Shows 2018). You should go listen to his band Modern Hand Clap wherever it is you listen to music. He’s very happy you’re here and hopes you leave feeling a little more seen and a little less alone. @sorryitsjustin

Isabella Esler (Lydia) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in the show that changed her life! At just 18, Bella launched the national tour of Beetlejuice as ‘Lydia Deetz,’ performing across North America for almost two years. Soon after, she starred as ‘Alice Carter’ in Britta Johnson’s new musical Life After in Toronto, earning a Dora Mavor Moore nomination for her performance. Many thanks to LBI, CESD and Telsey casting. Insta/TikTok: Isabella.esler

Will Burton (Adam) is thrilled to be back at The Palace Theater! Broadway: Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose); Kiss Me, Kate! (Gremio); An American In Paris; Holiday Inn. Off Broadway: Between the Lines (Frump/Ryan). Other highlights: Young Frankenstein (Igor), Ogunquit; Last Days of Summer (Stuke), George Street; Holiday Inn (Ted), Marriott Lincolnshire; The Music Man (Tommy), Arena Stage; and An American In Paris, Theatre Du Chatelet. TV: “The Blacklist.” @willburtonum

Megan McGinnis (Barbara). Broadway: Side Show (revival), Les Misérables(revival, Eponine), Little Women (Beth), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Parade, The Diary of Anne Frank. National Tours: Come From Away. Off Broadway and London: Daddy Long Legs (available on Broadway HD). TV/ Film: “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Younger,” A Goofy Movie, and more. Recordings: Sutton Foster’s Wish (“Flight”) and Take Me to the World. Graduate Columbia University, faculty at Ball State University.

Jenni Barber (Delia). Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive), The Performers, The Nance, Annie, Wicked (Glinda), Sunday In The Park With George, All My Sons. Encores: Urinetown, A New Brain, Paint Your Wagon. Off-Broadway/London: By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Signature), From Up Here (MTC), As You Like It & The Tempest (BAM/Old Vic). TV Highlights: “L&O SVU,” "The Electric Company", "Smash", "Elementary", “Master of None.” UMich MT.

Jesse Sharp (Charles). Broadway debut! National tours: Beetlejuice, The Addams Family (Gomez), Elf (Walter), Grease (Vince Fontaine). Regional: Goodspeed, Utah Shakes, North Shore, Engeman, Cape Playhouse, The Rev, Theatre by the Sea, The Little Theatre on the Square, and L.A.’s Antaeus Company. Co-creator/Hamlet in The Hamlet Project. Film/TV: Mrs. Maisel, Gilded Age, Blacklist, Blue Bloods, City on a Hill, Almost Family, General Hospital, Mobland. Training: UC Irvine (MFA), UCLA, The Groundlings. @mrjessesharp

Madison Mosley (Lydia Alternate) is ecstatic to be making her Broadway debut with Beetlejuice after an amazing year playing Lydia on the road! CCM ‘24. Many thanks to CGF Talent and The Telsey Office. @maddiemosley

Patrick Oliver Jones (Otho, Ensemble, u/s Charles, Maxie Dean). Making his Broadway debut after touring with The Addams Family and Evita, wearing a dress Off-Broadway in Perfect Crime, co-starring on Blue Bloods, Law & Order: CI, and playing various roles on “The Tonight Show.” He’s also the award-winning podcaster behind “Why I’ll Never Make It” and “Closing Night.”

Travis Mitchell (Maxie Dean, Ensemble, u/s Charles). Broadway debut! National Tours: Beetlejuice the Musical, Catch Me If You Can, Rock of Ages, Spring Awakening. Notable Regional: Les Misérables (Thenardier), Spamalot (King Arthur), Bright Star (Mayor Dobbs). @itstravismitchell

Sharone Sayegh (Maxine Dean, Juno, Ensemble). Broadway: ‘Bonnie’ in Come From Away, ‘Anna’ in The Band’s Visit (OBC), and Mamma Mia!. She’s a ’24 ‘The Workshop’ fellow, co-writer of the new musical The Game Boy, and is currently writing The Goldsmith, a solo play stemming from her family’s true stories across countries, borders, and generations. @sharonesayegh

Vanessa Aurora Sierra (Miss Argentina, Ensemble). Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (The Noise, u/s Doctor). National Tour: A Beautiful Noise (Swing). Off-Broadway: The Gardens of Anuncia (u/s Young Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theatre). Regional: West Side Story (Anita, Marriott Theatre - Jeff Award nomination). Proud Puerto Rican. @vanessa.auroras

Emilia Tagliani (Girl Scout, Ensemble, u/s Lydia). Broadway Debut! National Tour: Beetlejuice (Girl Scout, u/s Lydia), NCL: Beetlejuice (Lydia), Regional: Wheelock Family Theatre - Little Women (Amy March) and The Addams Family (Wednesday), North Shore Music Theatre - The Sound of Music. @emilia_tagliani

Sophie Aknin (Ensemble, u/s Lydia, Girl Scout, Miss Argentina). Broadway debut! Sophie spent the past yeartouring North America with Beetlejuice. Previous: Paper Mill Playhouse, PCLO, North Shore Music Theatre, Disney Cruise Line. BFA Point Park University. @sophieaknin

Michael Biren (Ensemble, u/s Beetlejuice, MaxieDean, Otho) isthrilled to be making his Broadway Debut with Beetlejuice! NY: Crazy for You (Lincoln Center), Revolution... (Minetta Lane). Tours: Beetlejuice, My Fair Lady, Billy Elliot, Cinderella (Intl.). Regional: Papermill, Goodspeed, Fulton, MSMT, Muny, Riverside, Ogunquit.

Ryan Breslin (Swing, Dance Captain, u/s Adam, Maxie Dean, Otho). Third Beetlejuice Broadway! Broadway: Newsies(OBC Racetrack), Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (OBC), The Book of Mormon. TV/Film: Hail, Caesar! (Coen Brothers), “Person of Interest” (CBS).

Jonathan Bryant (Ensemble). Broadway debut! Select credits include: Beetlejuice (1st National Tour), West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof (Muny), Kinky Boots (Fulton & MSMT), 42nd Street (Bucks County). @jonathanabryant

MARC BARRON GINSBURG (Swing, u/s Beetlejuice, Adam, Charles, Otho, Maxie Dean). Proud Philadelphian making his Broadway debut! National Tours: Beetlejuice, The Band’s Visit, and Oliver!.

Katie Griffith (Ensemble, u/s Barbara, Delia, Miss Argentina, Juno, Maxine). Broadway debut! National Tour: Beetlejuice. Off-Broadway: Seesaw. Regional: Muny, PittsburghCLO, MTWichita, 5th Avenue, Cape Playhouse, McCarter, North Shore, Village Theatre and more. katiemgriffith.com

Eric Anthony Johnson (Ensemble, Asst. Dance Captain). Broadway credits include: Beetlejuice (Winter Garden), Beetlejuice (Marquis), and Beetlejuice (Palace). He has done other things, but can no longer remember a time before he wore stripes every day… @ericanthonyjohnson

Maya Kazzaz (Swing, u/s Girl Scout, Maxine Dean, June, Barbara). Broadway Debut! Tours: Aladdin (u/s Jasmine), Beetlejuice (Swing). Highlights: A Chorus Line (PCLO), Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (TUTS), Grease (Bucks County), Spamalot (Ogunquit), Peter Pan (NSMT). mayakazzaz.com @mayakazzaz

Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua (Ensemble). Broadway: Wicked, The Frogs (OBC). Tour: Beetlejuice, Aladdin (Omar u/s), Mary Poppins, Flower Drum Song. Regional: The King and I (Simon, Kralahome u/s), 9 to 5 (Dance Captain), How To Succeed..., Waterfall, Cinderella, Pacific Overtures, Miss Saigon. @kenwaykua

Matt Kurzyniec (Ensemble, u/s Adam, Beetlejuice, Otho). Third timesthe charm: NCL, National Tour and now… Broadway DEBUT! Previous Touring: Tootsie. BFA: Western Michigan. Mattkwho.com @mattk313

Mateo Melendez (Ensemble). Beetlejuice The Musical (Ensemble), National Theatre, Winter Garden, Marquis Theatre; iLuminate’s Artist of Light (Lt. Bob/Bboy), Malaysia, Hong Kong, US Tour; Newsies (Ensemble), Something Rotten (Ensemble), Fulton Theatre, MSMT; Newsies (Ensemble), Broadway Sacramento.

Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Swing, u/s Barbara, Delia, Maxine Dean, Juno, Miss Argentina) Broadway freaking debut! Tours: Beetlejuice, School of Rock (Rosalie), Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth), Elf (Emily), Addams Family. CCM graduate. @lexiedorsettsharp