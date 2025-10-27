Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More

Video: THE NOTEBOOK Tour's Alysha Deslorieux Sings 'My Days'

by Joshua Wright

Watch Alysha Deslorieux, who plays Allie in The Notebook on Tour sing 'My Days' by Ingrid Michaelson. The tour began performances in September in Cleveland and will visit 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.. (more...)

Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo Highlights The Wizard’s Deception

by Josh Sharpe

A new promo has been released for Wicked: For Good, featuring a new moment with The Wizard and a new look at the 'March of the Witch Hunters' number. Watch it now.. (more...)

Video: Cast of DAMN YANKEES Performs 'Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO'

by Joshua Wright

Watch Alysha Umphress as Gloria Thorpe, Jordan Donica as Joe Hardy, and the Company of DAMN YANKEES performing 'Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO.' . (more...)