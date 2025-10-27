 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Oct. 27, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As you start your day, we've got the freshest highlights from the world of theater. Step inside the studio with renowned vocal coach Matt Farnsworth and discover secrets behind Broadway’s brightest voices. Stroll down memory lane and see which future stars got their start in the original Broadway cast of HAIR. Preview Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in Little Bear Ridge Road before opening night, and catch the latest video promos from Wicked: For Good and the tour of The Notebook. Don’t miss hot photo moments featuring Maya Rudolph at Oh, Mary! and the cast of Bat Boy: The Musical, plus Industry Insights, review roundups for Hedda and Playing Shylock, and casting news for Rebel Wilson's film Girl Group. Plus, catch up on new cast recordings, reviews, and today’s Daily Word Game—all on BroadwayWorld!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, October 27
Beau the Musical opens Off-Broadway
Romy and Michele opens Off-Broadway
Tuesday, October 28
Liberation opens on Broadway
Wednesday, October 29
Bat Boy opens at City Center
Thursday, October 30
Little Bear Ridge Road opens on Broadway
Oedipus begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Video: In Studio with Broadway Vocal Coach Extraordinaire, Matt Farnsworth

When it comes to keeping their voices in tip-top shape, even Broadway stars need a guiding light. One of the brightest is Matt Farnsworth of Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio. Watch in this video as Matt and his team chat more about their work.
Did you Know These Future Stars Were In the Original Broadway Production of HAIR?

Diane Keaton made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of Hair at the age of 22. The landmark musical started out at the Public Theater off-Broadway in 1967 before transferring to the Biltmore Theatre on Broadway in 1968. Keaton joined the cast for the Broadway run, originating her track in the show.
Photos/Video: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Little Bear Ridge Road has released production photos and a video montage ahead of the show's official opening night next week. Check out the photos and footage here!

Must Watch
Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Tour First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the North American Tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS in this all-new video. The tour is led by Zachary Keller (Jacob), Helen Krushinski (Marlena), Robert Tully (Mr. Jankowski), Connor Sullivan (August), Javier Garcia (Camel), Ruby Gibbs (Barbara), Grant Huneycutt (Wade), and Tyler West (Walter).. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More Image Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will begin performances next week. The cast recently met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More Image Photos: Maya Rudolph Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Maya Rudolph recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there backstage as she met with the cast after the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More Image Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center
by Stephen Sorokoff
Step backstage behind the scenes of the Cabaret Convention with photos by Stephen Sorokoff. The October 21 to 23, 2025 event featured Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico and many more performers.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
KO, Katerina McCrimmon and More to Star in AZUL The Musical - Work In Progress Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A work in progress presentation of Azul The Musical will be produced by Prospect musicals, and be performed in residence at Baruch College. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Nia DaCosta's HEDDA Now Playing in Select Theaters
by Josh Sharpe
Hedda, Nia DaCosta's new film adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, is now playing in select theaters. Starring Tessa Thompson as the title character, the movie is a reworking of the acclaimed 1891 stage play, now set in the 1950s. Find out what critics say about the movie!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Saul Rubinek in PLAYING SHYLOCK at Polonsky Shakespeare Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Saul Rubinek is making a long-anticipated return to the stage in the New York premiere of Playing Shylock at Polonsky Shakespeare Center. See what the critics are saying here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge Join Rebel Wilson's GIRL GROUP Film
by Stephi Wild
Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge have joined the cast of Rebel Wilson’s upcoming film, Girl Group, a comedy that is now in production. Scherzinger joins the cast following her recent Tony Award-winning role in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.. (more...)

Listen: EVITA Cast Recording With Rachel Zegler Out Now
by Stephi Wild
The album of Jamie Lloyd's West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler, has been released worldwide on all streaming platforms. Listen to the full album here!. (more...)
Review: CROCODILE FEVER, Arcola Theatre
by Clementine Scott
During the interval at Crocodile Fever’s London premiere, we’re all rushed out of the Arcola auditorium a little quicker than we would be normally. This is because the set needs to be doused in blood in preparation for the Tarantino-esque revenge fantasy in the second act, where two sisters deal with the aftermath of hacking off the legs of their abusive father.. (more...)
Broadway Cares Fall Fundraising Begins Tonight With Red Buckets Returning
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway Cares Red Buckets will return to theater lobbies in New York City and across the country beginning tonight, October 24, 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)
Ray Bolger’s 1949 Tony Award for WHERE'S CHARLEY? Up for Auction
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Among the treasures in the Classic Entertainment section of the firm’s November Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction is a rare piece of theatrical history: the Tony Award presented to Ray Bolger for Where’s Charley? Learn more!. (more...)
Review: ARLINGTON, Tron Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Bleak, yet hopeful, drama/dance hybrid gives food for thought. (more...)
Listen: Elizabeth Teeter Releases New Original Single 'do you like me?'
by Josh Sharpe
Elizabeth Teeter, currently starring as Heather McNamara in the off-Broadway production of Heathers, has just released her new single 'do you like me?' available to stream now.. (more...)
Listen: WE LIVE IN CAIRO Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CENTER STAGE RECORDS has released We Live in Cairo: Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in streaming and digital formats now. Learn more and listen here!. (more...)
LES MISERABLES, PADDINGTON, and More Will Perform at the 2025 Royal Variety Performance
by Stephi Wild
The lineup has been announced for the 2025 rendition of The Royal Variety Performance, which will return to the Royal Albert Hall in London this year. Performers will include the casts of Les Misérables and Paddington.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Elena Roger

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"So be strong
Keep right on
To the end of your song
Do not fail
Find your grail!"

- Spamalot

