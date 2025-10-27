Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As you start your day, we've got the freshest highlights from the world of theater. Step inside the studio with renowned vocal coach Matt Farnsworth and discover secrets behind Broadway’s brightest voices. Stroll down memory lane and see which future stars got their start in the original Broadway cast of HAIR. Preview Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in Little Bear Ridge Road before opening night, and catch the latest video promos from Wicked: For Good and the tour of The Notebook. Don’t miss hot photo moments featuring Maya Rudolph at Oh, Mary! and the cast of Bat Boy: The Musical, plus Industry Insights, review roundups for Hedda and Playing Shylock, and casting news for Rebel Wilson's film Girl Group. Plus, catch up on new cast recordings, reviews, and today’s Daily Word Game—all on BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, October 27
Beau the Musical opens Off-Broadway
Romy and Michele opens Off-Broadway
Tuesday, October 28
Liberation opens on Broadway
Wednesday, October 29
Bat Boy opens at City Center
Thursday, October 30
Little Bear Ridge Road opens on Broadway
Oedipus begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: In Studio with Broadway Vocal Coach Extraordinaire, Matt Farnsworth
When it comes to keeping their voices in tip-top shape, even Broadway stars need a guiding light. One of the brightest is Matt Farnsworth of Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio. Watch in this video as Matt and his team chat more about their work.
|
Did you Know These Future Stars Were In the Original Broadway Production of HAIR?
Diane Keaton made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of Hair at the age of 22. The landmark musical started out at the Public Theater off-Broadway in 1967 before transferring to the Biltmore Theatre on Broadway in 1968. Keaton joined the cast for the Broadway run, originating her track in the show.
|
Photos/Video: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD
Little Bear Ridge Road has released production photos and a video montage ahead of the show's official opening night next week. Check out the photos and footage here!
|Must Watch
| Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo Highlights The Wizard’s Deception
by Josh Sharpe
A new promo has been released for Wicked: For Good, featuring a new moment with The Wizard and a new look at the 'March of the Witch Hunters' number. Watch it now.. (more...)
| Video: Cast of DAMN YANKEES Performs 'Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO'
by Joshua Wright
Watch Alysha Umphress as Gloria Thorpe, Jordan Donica as Joe Hardy, and the Company of DAMN YANKEES performing 'Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO.' . (more...)
|
Video: THE NOTEBOOK Tour's Alysha Deslorieux Sings 'My Days'
|Hot Photos
| Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Rehearsals are underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will begin performances next week. The cast recently met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Maya Rudolph Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Maya Rudolph recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there backstage as she met with the cast after the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center
by Stephen Sorokoff
Step backstage behind the scenes of the Cabaret Convention with photos by Stephen Sorokoff. The October 21 to 23, 2025 event featured Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico and many more performers.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge Join Rebel Wilson's GIRL GROUP Film
by Stephi Wild
Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge have joined the cast of Rebel Wilson’s upcoming film, Girl Group, a comedy that is now in production. Scherzinger joins the cast following her recent Tony Award-winning role in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.. (more...)
