ILP Theatrical Acquires Literary Interests of Playwright Marsha Norman

The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties, the global company that invests in, acquires, and manages literary estates, has acquired the literary interests of Marsha Norman.

Marsha Norman, award-winning playwright, won the 1983 Pulitzer Prize, Blackburn Prize, Hull-Warriner and Drama Desk Awards for her play 'Night, Mother. In 1992 she won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for her book for the Broadway musical The Secret Garden. She also wrote the book for the Broadway musical The Color Purple, for which she also received a Tony nomination, and the book for the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County. She won a Peabody Award for her writing on the HBO television series In Treatment, starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. Her most recent work is the adaptation of The Trumpet of the Swan: A Novel Symphony for Actors and Orchestra, with music conducted and written by Jason Robert Brown.

Norman’s other plays include Getting Out, for which she won the John Gassner Medallion and the American Theater Critics Association Citation; Third And Oak: The Laundromat, The Pool Hall, The Holdup, Traveler In The Dark, Sarah And Abraham, Loving Daniel Boone, Trudy Blue and Last Dance. Her television and film credits include: 'Night, Mother, starring Sissy Spacek and Anne Bancroft, The Laundromat, starring Carol Burnett and Amy Madigan; The Pool Hall, starring James Earl Jones; Face of a Stranger, starring Gena Rowlands and Tyne Daley; Cooler Climate, starring Sally Field and Judy Davis; The Audrey Hepburn Story, Custody of the Heart and Samantha, An American Girl.

Norman, a Kentucky native, is the former co-chair of the Playwriting Department of The Juilliard School and former Vice-President of the Dramatists Guild of America.

Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical, said, “Marsha Norman continues to leave an indelible mark on the American theatre, and her prolific body of work resonates as deeply today as when it first premiered. We’re honored to steward her extraordinary catalogue and collaborate with Marsha and her team in bringing these stories to new audiences around the world.”

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical estates. Its theatrical division is led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Thomas B. McGrath. With a team based across New York, London, Los Angeles and Austin, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2019, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of iconic creators, partners with leading creatives and media producers to develop new opportunities and adaptations across publishing, television, film, theatre, and consumer products.