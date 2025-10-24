Listen: EVITA Cast Recording With Rachel Zegler Out Now

The album of Jamie Lloyd's West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler, has been released worldwide on all streaming platforms. EVITA is also available to pre-order on vinyl and CD.

The 10-track album features the production's standout songs, including Rachel Zegler's performance of “Don't Cry For Me Argentina” sung live from the balcony of The London Palladium. With mixes from Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Wolf Alice), the album also features fan-favourites “Rainbow High”, “A New Argentina” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall”.

Recorded at the Palladium in July, the production, directed by multiple Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Jamie Lloyd, connected with fans globally. The album is released through The Other Songs label and produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Fisher, Alan Williams, Jamie Lloyd and Lee McCutcheon.

Listen to the album below:

Rachel Zegler said: "I'm so honoured to share a piece of what our 12 weeks at the Palladium sounded like to our audiences each night, and couldn't be prouder of this amazingly talented company."

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "I am excited to be releasing this album. Rainbow High is an aria I am very proud of and I was thrilled to see Rachel Zegler get a standing ovation every night for the wonderful performance she gave. I can't wait to hear her sing it again soon."

Running from June to September '25, EVITA was the biggest show in the West End as Rachel Zegler gave us the most-talked about performance of the summer, with huge crowds gathering around the Palladium balcony each night to witness, and capture, her viral rendition of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina".

EVITA starred Zegler, making her award-winning West End debut as Eva Perón, alongside outstanding performances from Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress.

The sold-out run at The London Palladium was produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company.

EVITA the album is available to stream now with physical vinyl and CD available for pre-order.

Tracklist: