Photos: Cheyenne Jackson Celebrates Carnegie Hall Debut

Cheyenne Jackson made his Carnegie Hall solo artist debut on December 8, 2025 at 8 pm at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The performance was followed by an after party at Thompson Central Park to celebrate his big night. Check out photos from the party below!

Cheyenne Jackson’s concert evening, directed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle, wove together Broadway hits, pop anthems and timeless American Songbook classics. The show marked the first in a series of concert dates around the country.

Jackson was joined by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski and Hell’s Kitchen star Jessica Vosk will Cheyenne Jackson as special guests.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas