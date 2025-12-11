Photos: Cheyenne Jackson Celebrates Carnegie Hall Debut

The concert marked Jackson's Carnegie Hall debut as a solo artist.
Cheyenne Jackson made his Carnegie Hall solo artist debut on December 8, 2025 at 8 pm at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The performance was followed by an after party at Thompson Central Park to celebrate his big night. Check out photos from the party below!
Cheyenne Jackson’s concert evening, directed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle, wove together Broadway hits, pop anthems and timeless American Songbook classics. The show marked the first in a series of concert dates around the country.
Jackson was joined by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski and Hell’s Kitchen star Jessica Vosk will Cheyenne Jackson as special guests.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Warren Carlyle and Cheyenne Jackson
Martin Landry, John-Andrew Morrison, Cheyenne Jackson, Jenn Harris, Tony Macht, Hannah Solow and Julian Manjerico
Cheyenne Jackson and Jessica Vosk
Melissa Gilbert and Cheyenne Jackson
Jason Landau and Cheyenne Jackson
Rachel Dratch and Cheyenne Jackson
Alexandra Silber and Cheyenne Jackson
Ari Graynor and Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson and John Hill
Frank DiLella and Cheyenne Jackson
Sherri Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson and Amber Ellersick
Jason Landau, Leslie Burkman, Howard Burkman, Cheyenne Jackson and Ethan Landau-Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson and Tyler Lain
Sherri Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson and T'arica Campbell
Cheyenne Jackson and Eric Rutherford
Cheyenne Jackson, Jason Landau and friends
Alec Silver and Alexandra Silber
Signage for Cheyenne Jackson at Carnegie Hall
Videos